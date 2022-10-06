5 vehicles that have a Trade Price worth unlocking in GTA Online

Trade Prices are available in a select number of vehicles in GTA Online. They can save players hundreds of thousands of dollars. A few of these discounts can even save over a million dollars.

There are over 100 vehicles with a discounted price that GTA Online players can unlock. However, not all of them are worth getting. This listicle will focus on five of the most noteworthy options that are worth unlocking.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer. It primarily focuses on expensive vehicles where the Trade Price makes a huge deal when it comes to savings.

The Champion, Deluxo, and 3 other vehicles with a Trade Price that players should get in GTA Online

1) Oppressor Mk II

The Oppressor Mk II (Image via Rockstar Games)

Normal Cost: $3,890,250

Trade Price: $2,925,000

How to unlock the discount: Complete five Client Jobs

The infamous flying motorcycle is a terrific option for any player in GTA Online. It has an extremely low skill floor while being incredibly useful at the same time.

Having something with incredible mobility and a small size is an amazing combination that makes traveling through GTA Online's large map a breeze.

The Oppressor Mk II even has decent homing missiles, allowing players to complete several PVE content like Cayo Perico prep missions without much of a hassle. The potential to save $965,250 makes this a worthwhile vehicle.

Note: You need a Terrorbyte to do Client Jobs and to customize the Oppressor Mk II.

2) Champion

The Champion (Image via Rockstar Games)

Normal Cost: $2,995,000

Trade Price: $2,246,250

How to unlock the discount: Complete Dr. Dre's Studio Time mission

Imani Tech is a useful feature that gives players access to one of two options:

Missile Lock-On Jammer Remote Control Unit

The Missile Lock-On Jammer prevents other players' homing missiles from targeting the Champion. The Remote Control Unit allows the driver to use this car in a similar vein to a regular RC vehicle.

If one uses the Missile Lock-On Jammer, it's unlikely that other players will be able to blow up the Champion. Even if a homing missile makes a direct hit, the vehicle is capable of taking nearly a dozen of them.

GTA Online players need an Agency in order to attempt Dr. Dre's missions, including Studio Time.

There are a few other great vehicles capable of using Imani Tech, but this article will only focus on the Champion to avoid redundancy.

3) Hydra

The Hydra (Image via Rockstar Games)

Normal Cost: $3,990,000

Trade Price: $3,000,000

How to unlock the discount: Complete the EMP setup for the Humane Labs Raid Heist

If GTA Online players want to use a decent plane, the Hydra is an excellent choice to consider. It's similar to the Oppressor Mk II in that it's excellent for grinding PVE content whenever possible.

Although it's more difficult to use than the Oppressor MK II, the Hydra has a top speed of 209.25 mph. This is much higher than the Oppressor Mk II's 127.75 mph.

It is worth noting that unlocking the Hydra's Trade Price will require the player to team up with other gamers.

4) Deluxo

The Deluxo (Image via Rockstar Games)

Normal Cost: $4,721,500

Trade Price: $3,550,000

How to unlock the discount: Complete the Signals Intercepts setup for The Doomsday Heist

The Deluxo is insanely expensive, so unlocking a Trade Price that saves $1,171,500 is definitely worth it. It is based on the popular Back to the Future DeLorean. It should come as no surprise that it's a futuristic car, unlike most vehicles in GTA Online.

This automobile is capable of flying through the air and hovering in place, similar to the Oppressor Mk II. It also has homing missiles, making it an easy-to-use car for most activities.

Since it's a car, one won't fall out of it as easily as they would with the Oppressor Mk II. Not to mention, there is a slight increase in protection when it comes to defending the driver from a slew of bullets.

5) Akula

The Akula (Image via Rockstar Games)

Normal Cost: $3,704,050

Trade Price: $2,785,000

How to unlock the discount: Complete the Server Farm setup for The Doomsday Heist

The Akula is an excellent military helicopter with a unique stealth mode that most vehicles don't have in GTA Online. If one is looking to unlock the Deluxo's Trade Price, they might as well get the Akula's, too, since both are for the same heist.

The Akula is durable, fast, and has good offensive capabilities. The stealth mode is capable of taking players off the radar and can greatly reduce their Wanted Level to just two stars.

Do note that stealth mode does not prevent homing missiles from targeting this helicopter.

