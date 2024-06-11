5 ways to become a millionaire before GTA Online Summer Update 2024

GTA Online Summer Update 2024 is expected to drop near the end of this month and it will introduce some fresh things to the game. These include a brand new bounty hunting business, as well as a supercar named Overflod Pipistrello. That said, you might require millions in your Maze Bank account to claim the upcoming additions as such commodities are usually quite costly.

Luckily, there are many ways to earn millions of dollars in GTA Online that you can utilize to gear up for this year's big Summer Update. So, let's take a look at five ways to become a millionaire before GTA Online Summer Update 2024 releases.

Note - Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Cluckin Bell Farm Raid and 4 other ways to become a millionaire before GTA Online Summer Update 2024

1) The Cayo Perico Heist

The Pink Diamond continues to offer a hefty payout (Image via Rockstar Games)

Perhaps the best way for GTA Online solo players to earn a million dollars is by grinding The Cayo Perico Heist. It gets unlocked after you meet Miguel Madrazo at the Music Locker and then requires purchasing the $2,200,000 Kosatka submarine as a prerequisite.

While Rockstar Games did reduce the originally offered payouts, one can still easily make around a million from this heist if they get the Pink Diamond as the Primary and cocaine as the Secondary Target.

2) The Diamond Casino Heist

This heist can be performed by up to four players (Image via Rockstar Games)

A minimum of two players can attempt The Diamond Casino Heist. It requires owning an Arcade as a prerequisite and you can make around $2,585,000 by looting Gold as the Primary Target on Normal and around $2,843,500 with the same on Hard difficulty.

Although the final payout will be split between all participants, you can still end up with a decent portion to have yourself ready for GTA Online Summer Update 2024.

3) Cluckin Bell Farm Raid

A screenshot from this heist's finale (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid can be done solo as well. Its campaign features a total of six missions that are quite fun and even offer replayability to some extent.

Once completed, it will pay you a sum of $500,000. Hence, you can end up with a million dollars before GTA Online Summer Update 2024 releases by completing a few runs of the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid.

It is also worth noting this heist doesn't have any prerequisites and; therefore, even beginners can participate in it.

4) The VIP Contract

Every run of the VIP Contract pays a million (Image via Rockstar Games)

The VIP Contract features a set of story missions that can take a few hours to complete and pay a million dollars upon completion. GTA 5 story mode protagonist, Franklin Clinton, and popular real-life artist, Dr. Dre, are also a part of the VIP Contract's campaign.

That being said, readers should note that this job requires owning a Celebrity Solutions Agency and gets unlocked after having completed one Security Contract of this GTA Online business. Agencies are pretty costly, but grinding the VIP Contract will recoup the investment and make you a millionaire before the GTA Online Summer Update 2024.

5) Salvage Yard Robberies

Grind this job to easily become a millionaire before GTA Online Summer Update 2024 (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online's Salvage Yard business is only a few months old but offers multiple ways to earn an income. However, the best way to become a millionaire before GTA Online Summer Update 2024 from this is by completing Salvage Yard Robberies, three of which are made available every week by Rockstar Games.

Selling vehicles stolen in these Robberies pays well over $200,000, and you can easily earn close to a million by completing all three. Additionally, since there seem to be a few weeks left before this year's GTA Online Summer Update comes out, you can become a millionaire from this job alone.

