5 ways in which Rockstar can improve the Precision Rifle in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

The Precision Rifle was one of the most eagerly awaited weapons in GTA Online and was finally released with the Criminal Enterprises update. However, when players finally purchased the Precision Rifle, their expectations were dashed because the weapon's performance was just not that impressive.

Even though players can use the Precision Firearm in its current state, it can be easily enhanced with certain modifications and extra functionality. This article will provide some suggestions for changes that Rockstar Games can apply to this new rifle.

Here are some improvements Rockstar Games can consider adding to the Precision Rifle in GTA Online

5) Scope

The Precision Rifle is a single bolt action rifle that is the most powerful when fired from long distances, so it is really strange that it does not come with an attached scope. This is a major disadvantage, especially when comparing this rifle to other long-distance weapons.

An attached scope will increase the Precision Rifle's accuracy, which in turn will improve its use during long-distance firefights. The addition of a silencer with the scope will help players use the weapon as a sniper in certain situations as well.

4) Increase damage

This rifle can inflict about 101 damage points, which means that it can eliminate GTA Online players within four shots. But when compared to other weapons in its class and considering its reload speed as well, the rifle turns out to be quite underpowered.

This rifle requires damage boosts, as its current damage points, combined with its slow reloading speed, make it virtually useless.

3) Modifications

Currently, the Precision Rifle does not have any modification options. This is probably one of the most frustrating parts of this weapon, since players atleast have the option of enhancing the gun's effectiveness with modification.

Rockstar Games should look to add modifications to the rifle in the future. Every other weapon comparable to this rifle, such as the Sniper Rifle or the Marksman Rifle, has modifications that have been well appreciated by the community. Thus, the developers can use these modifications as a reference point.

2) Weapon skins

Currently, the only thing GTA Online players can do to change the appearance of this new rifle is to give it a different color. Having a few more personalization options would definitely change the opinion of many regarding the rifle.

Rockstar Games should introduce new skins, designs, and patterns that GTA Online players can buy and customize their skin with. Customizing the appearance of one's weapon may not appear to be the most crucial aspect of the weapon. However, it does add a sense of connection to the player and allows them to express their individuality.

1) Lowering the price

Arguably the most important and the easiest change Rockstar Games can make is to lower the absurd $450,000 price tag of the Precision Rifle.

Simply put, the features of the weapon do not justify its price point. With no modifications, no scope, and hardly any personalization options, the weapon sticks out like a sore thumb in a sea of competent weapons. Fans are undoubtedly justified in stating their ire over a rifle that has the unappealing combination of an insane price point with lackluster performance.

Therefore, the first thing Rockstar Games needs to do is to lower the price to somewhere under $100,000 or even less, especially in its current condition.

