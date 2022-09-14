5 ways in which Rockstar can make GTA 6 better than GTA 5

Fans are impatiently waiting for Rockstar's next title in the Grand Theft Auto franchise while also having the best of times playing GTA 5 and the game's online mode. While fans wait to get their first glance, there are high expectations from GTA 6 to be just as successful as other previous games in the franchise.

While the new title will not replace GTA 5 once it is out, but it can still be improved upon. With improved game engines,the next title could look wildly different from its predecessor. In addition, Rockstar has the chance to weed out issues that still plague the game.

This article will reiterate some interesting changes that can be brought about in the next title by Rockstar to make it even better.

Note: This article solely reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

GTA 6 is the next highly anticipated title, and here are five things the game can improvise on

5) More Mini-Games

Apart from all the missions and heists, players tend to enjoy playing a game of tennis or golf online. Rockstar needs to be more creative and add more immersive activities and games like basketball or street football.

Mini-games can keep fans invested for even longer when not completing a mission or a heist. Gamers are always on the lookout for ways to compete with friends in a less stressful way. This should be a no-brainer for Rockstar.

4) Prison Break

What happens inside the prison when gamers get caught by cops, both in online mode and even on the offline story, might make for a good addition for everyone to explore.

There could even be a completely new in-game map to explore inside a prison. They can spend some time inside and have side-missions to complete and even have a mini-game or two inside. Apart from all this, a prison-breaking mission/objective might also make things interesting.

3) Graphical upgrades

We have all seen the mods and we have seen what can be accomplished in the Grand Theft Auto world with all the latest tech available. The new title can be made to look the best we've ever seen in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, thanks to the latest gaming engine and ray-tracing capabilities that enhance the details in-game.

Rockstar Games can produce something unimaginable if they can modify GTA 6 to look lifelike with improved graphics. GTA 5 brought along a lot of hype, as the title before that had comparatively outdated graphics back when it was released.

If GTA 6 looks anything like the concept videos we have thus far seen with ray-tracing capabilities, players are bound to be a lot more excited.

2) Interactive Map

GTA 5 has a pretty big map and with the addition of Ammu-Nation and Stores, there was a missed chance where more could have been added. Rockstar now has a chance to give players access to more interiors, which was already made partially possible by some mods.

Rockstar can add more ways to explore the massive map by adding a mall and perhaps referencing it to the North Point Mall players last visited in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. This could be a way for players to explore the massive map in more detail.

1) An improved single-player campaign

Several rumors have already been discussed about the storyline in the next title, about the number of protagonists, the setting and the gameplay details for offline and online modes. Players have already loved the brilliant storyline in GTA 5, and improvising on the same for the next title should be Rockstar's most important target.

An even better storyline in the upcoming game will not only get players more hyped to play and replay the story, but also make it quite popular. There is a lot that Rockstar can do in terms of adding a new perspective, more memorable characters, and even getting NPCs involved in the storyline.

All that being said, Rockstar can still spring a surprise in the upcoming game by adding further rudiments and modes of gameplay to make the game indeed more popular than what GTA 5 formerly was.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman