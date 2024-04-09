5 of the worst drift cars that GTA 6 should avoid adding

Although GTA Online doesn't have a particular drift cars category, plenty of vehicles are good at this skill, especially some Tuner Cars. Rockstar Games even added a new Drift Tuning modification that can only be applied to certain vehicles to allow smoother drifts. However, there are still some rides from both categories with which drifting enthusiasts may not have a fun time.

In fact, it would be better if Rockstar doesn't add them in the Grand Theft Auto series' next entry and replaces them with better options. So, let's look at five of the worst drift cars that GTA 6 should avoid adding.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinion.

Ubermacht Sentinel Classic and 4 more of the worst drift cars that GTA 6 should avoid adding

1) Declasse Drift Yosemite

GTA Online's Drift Tampa (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Drifting with the Declasse Drift Yosemite isn't as great of an experience as one would hope. The vehicle in its standard form feels somewhat restrictive, even with Low Grip Tires installed. While equipping the Drift Yosemite with the Drift Tuning modification (added with a recent GTA Online update) does make it a bit smooth, much better alternatives are available.

Furthermore, the car doesn't look that good or boast a high top speed. Even after max upgradation, it can only go as fast as 108.25 mph (174.21 km/h) which fails to justify this drift car's $1,308,000 price tag, or even its Trade Price of $981,000.

2) Declasse Drift Tampa

The Drift Tampa (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The Declasse Drift Tampa is a little better as a drift car from the previous entry, but it also suffers from similar issues. It doesn't exactly perform long smooth drifts with standard specifications.

Equipping Low Grip Tires or the Drift Tuning kit helps but only to a certain extent. In a nutshell, players would be better off drifting with GTA Online drift cars like the Karin Futo GTX or the Dinka Jester RR.

3) Ubermacht Sentinel Classic

The Ubermacht Sentinel Classic has been a part of the GTA series for a long time, having appeared in titles like Grand Theft Auto 3, 4, Vice City, San Andreas, Vice City Stories, and even Liberty City Stories besides GTA Online.

That said, the Sentinel Classic is one of the worst drift cars in GTA Online as it feels like it just doesn't want to slide. Drifting with it is quite restrictive and a generally undesirable experience. Additionally, its fully upgraded top speed (117.25 mph (188.70 km/h) and acceleration aren't anything to write home about.

4) Karin Previon

The Karin Previon isn't as bad at drifting as some of the other entries on this list, but it isn't good enough to just return in GTA 6 as a drift car either. Handling the Previon can be challenging and with the availability of better drift cars, there is little reason one would go with this.

It is slow and doesn't feel smooth when sliding, even with Low Grip Tires installed. The car looks decent and has average performance making it unfit for use in other areas like GTA Online races or missions.

5) Karin Calico GTF

The main issue with the Karin Calico GTF as a drift car is that it doesn't angle much while sliding and tends to straighten up quickly. This makes performing long drifts difficult. Equipping it with Low Grip Tires from the LS Car Meet helps to some extent but not enough.

Although the Calico GTF's performance is pretty good, many other cars can match it in this regard. Therefore, instead of having it return in GTA 6, Rockstar Games should come up with better drift cars.

