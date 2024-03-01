Top 5 cars to win GTA Online Drift Races

GTA Online Drift Races are offering 2x bonus cash and RP this week (February 29, 2024 - March 6, 2024), and as such, you'll need a decent drift car to win these races. Rockstar recently added a unique customization option called the Drift Tuning Modification with The Chop Shop DLC. While the game already had several cars that are good at drifting, this upgrade takes it further.

Installing the Drift Tuning Modification in your car will make it drift with every turn, making it easier to set a new drift score. Here's a list of the best cars for winning GTA Online Drift Races, which are easy to drift with and will help you achieve a high drift score without much effort.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Five best cars for winning GTA Online Drift Races

5) Dinka Jester RR

The Jester RR's futuristic design is inspired by the Toyota GR Supra, and this tuner is a perfect choice for drifting. Its relatively small size, coupled with decent acceleration and handling, makes it ideal for GTA Online Drift Races. The Jester RR usually costs $1,970,000 at Legendary Motorsport.

However, the current GTA Online weekly update (February 29, 2024 - March 6, 2024) has made it available in Simeon's, and there's a 40% discount on this car, implying that you can buy the Jester RR for just $1,182,000 this week. Please note that the Drift Tuning Modification disables any other performance upgrades in your vehicle. Therefore, it's recommended to fully upgrade your car before installing this modification.

4) Annis Remus

The Remus is heavily inspired by the Nissan Silvia S13, an iconic drift car in real life. With its impressive handling and speed, it's definitely an option worth considering for players who want to excel in different types of races in GTA Online.

The Remus costs $1,370,000 in Southern San Andreas Super Autos and comes with a Trade Price of $1,027,500. The low range cost of this car makes it a great chpice for players looking to make money with this week's Drift Races bonuses in GTA Online.

3) Fathom FR36

The Fathom FR36 is one of the newest cars that was added with The Chop Shop DLC, and it's exceptional at GTA Online Drift Races. Based on the third-generation Infiniti G35 (V35) coupe, this model is technically a tuner, but in-game, it is categorized under Coupes.

You can still install a Drift Tuning Modification on the car, like the other entries on this list. However, this upgrade is completely optional as it tends to drift even without the modification. The FR36 costs $1,610,000 at Southern SA Super Autos.

2) Annis ZR350

The ZR350 has everything you'd want from a tuner for GTA Online Drift Races. Not only does this stunning model boast an exceptional performance, it is also perfectly able to drift without any modifications. The car is almost an exact replica of the Mazda RX-7 (FD3S), which was made famous by the anime series Initial D.

Much like the Remus, the ZR350 can also be used for a variety of roles, but drifting stands out as its strong suit. You can acquire this car from Legendary Motorsport for $1,615,000, with the Trade Price being $1,211,250.

1) Karin Futo GTX

It shouldn't come off as a surprise that the Futo GTX stands out as the best car for GTA Online Drift Races. The Futo GTX is quite obviously based on the Toyota Sprinter Trueno (AE86), a car made popular by Keiichi Tsuchiya, aka "Drift King," and Initial D. It's tiny and lightweight, which makes drifting much easier to start.

It's quite simple to drift with the Futo GTX without the drift modification, but the upgrade is definitely worth it. This car is currently on display at Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport. The Futo GTX usually costs $1,590,000 from Southern SA Super Autos, but it also has a Trade Price of $1,192,500.

If the rumors about a GTA 6 release date in early 2025 are true, it's definitely going to be a long wait for fans. However, in the meantime, players can still enjoy the exciting features of GTA Online, such as the drift races.

