5 facts to know about Emperor Vectre in GTA Online (2024)

The Emperor Vectre is arguably one of the most underrated cars in GTA Online. It is a Tuner car released in August 2021 as part of the Grand Theft Auto Online: Los Santos Tuners DLC update. While Rockstar Games offers a plethora of extravagant features in the Vectre, it is very uncommon to find in public lobbies. One plausible reason could be that most new players are unaware of its existence in the multiplayer game.

The Vectre is also not a part of any missions in GTA Online. Otherwise, it could have been a popular car like others. Nonetheless, this article lists five facts about the Emperor Vectre in GTA Online that could make you interested in it.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

5 factors that make the Emperor Vectre in GTA Online a noteworthy vehicle

1) Prominent drift car

While Rockstar Games changed the drifting scenario after adding eight drift cars in GTA Online for the official Drift Races, the Emperor Vectre still remains one of the most prominent in the league.

The Tuner car can be supplied with Low Grip Tires and a Lowered Vehicle Stance, which makes it a superior drifting machine. The Lowered Vehicle Stance makes the Vectre one of the most low-profile (ground clearance) cars in the multiplayer game. This modification is very suitable for showing your drift skills.

2) Mind-blowing customizations

Being a Tuner vehicle, the Emperor Vectre is one the most customizable cars in GTA 5 Online. The base model looks simple, but you can customize various major and minor details in it.

The Los Santos Customs workshop offers 20 bumpers, six exhausts, five fenders, eight headlight covers, 19 spoilers, 16 liveries, and many more customization options. You can also choose to modify minor details such as mirrors, engine block, dashboard, etc. Such extensive customizations allow you to build many variants of the Emperor Vectre.

3) A real-life JDM car

Many players may not realize this, but the Emperor Vectre is primarily inspired by a real-life JDM (Japanese Domestic Market) car, the Lexus RC F. However, you can also notice minor influences from the North American 2013–2016 Toyota Corolla (E170), 12th-generation Toyota Corolla (E210), BMW M8 (F91/F92/F93), first-generation Toyota 86/Subaru BRZ/Scion FR-S (ZN6/ZC6), and the Tesla Model 3.

Nonetheless, the motorhead community in GTA 5 Online regards it as a JDM car as it also has the crazy customizations mentioned above. If you are also a JDM fan, you should buy the Vectre in 2024.

4) Affordable price tag

The Emperor Vectre is an affordable car in GTA Online, coming under two million dollars. You can buy it anytime from the Legendary Motorsport website for a standard price of $1,785,000 and a trade price of $1,338,750. Unfortunately, the trade price unlocks randomly by increasing your Reputation Level at the Los Santos Car Meet.

After every five levels, Rockstar Games randomly unlocks a Tuner car’s trade price. Therefore, if you don’t have the Emperor Vectre’s trade price unlocked, you can wait for it to happen or directly buy at the standard price.

5) Performance output

The Emperor Vectre is powered by a V8 engine, coupled with a massive eight-speed transmission box. Since it is a drift and race car in GTA Online, Rockstar Games provided the Emperor Vectre with great acceleration. This helps the vehicle reach a top speed of 115.25 mph or 185.48 km/h. However, you must first upgrade it as its base top speed is only 92.27 mph or 148.50 km/h.

The Emperor Vectre has an all-wheel drive layout, which offers great stability and handling. Expert drivers will be able to finish a lap within 1:03.463 minutes. However, you must be careful when applying brakes at high speeds due to their poor traction.

