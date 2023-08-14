Top 5 HSW cars in GTA Online that are affordable

HSW Cars are some of the most popular ones in GTA 5 Online Expanded and Enhanced Edition. Rockstar Games added them as part of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S version release of the game and made them exclusive to these consoles only. These generally perform better than most other cars in the multiplayer game. However, the gaming studio also charges an in-game premium amount for them.

While most veteran players can easily afford them, the premium price tag becomes a burden for new and low-budget players. This article lists the top five Hao’s Special Works upgradable cars that GTA Online players can own at an affordable rate.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

5 most affordable and best HSW cars in GTA Online

5) Übermacht Sentinel XS

The Übermacht Sentinel XS is the cheapest HSW car in GTA Online in 2023. While the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website charges $60,000 for the vehicle, you can also find and steal it for free from the streets. Hao charges $1,374,000 to convert the car into the HSW variant.

It is based on the real-life BMW M3 E92 and features a simple sporty design. The car is powered by a twin-cam, four-cylinder engine fitted with a turbocharger. When fully customized with HSW Performance Upgrades, it can reach a top speed of 137.75 mph or 221.69 km/h.

4) Bravado Banshee

The Bravado Banshee is a vintage car in the series and Rockstar Games provided it with Hao’s Special Works Performance Upgrades in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. It is listed on Legendary Motorsport for a starting price of $105,000 and costs an additional $1,840,000 to unlock the HSW upgrades.

It is one of the most customizable cars in GTA Online. When fully upgraded with HSW Performance Upgrades, it can propel at a top speed of 153.00 mph or 246.23 km/h. You can also apply Imani Tech and Benny’s upgrades to the Bravado Banshee. The roof of the car can be removed as well.

3) Maibatsu MonstroCiti

The Maibatsu MonstroCiti is one of the newest cars in the game. Rockstar Games added it as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC and offered HSW compatibility. GTA Online players can buy it from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website for $1,485,000 and spend another $1,109,000 to unlock HSW upgrades.

It is based on the real-life 1997-1999 Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution (V55W) and offers great off-road compatibility. When fully upgraded, its top speed increases to 135.75 mph or 218.47 km/h. It is also an Imani Tech upgradable car and can tank up to three homing missiles.

2) Principe Deveste Eight

The Principe Deveste Eight is a futuristic-looking ultra hypercar in GTA Online. It is based on the real-life Devel Sixteen and costs $1,795,000 from the Legendary Motorsport website. However, you must spend another $1,110,000 to unlock Hao’s Special Works Performance upgrades for the car.

When fully upgraded with HSW features, you can achieve a top speed of 151.75 mph or 244.22 km/h. The Deveste Eight is powered by a V16 engine and a six-speed transmission. It can complete a lap in 1:00.261 minutes, making it one of the best cars to use in GTA Online races.

1) Declasse Vigero ZX

The Declasse Vigero ZX is one of the most popular cars in the game. It is a two-door pony muscle car based on the real-life 2017-2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. The Southern San Andreas Super Autos website charges $1,947,000 for the base car, and Hao charges $550,000 for his Special Works upgrades.

The GTA Online Vigero ZX offers great power and performance. When fully upgraded with HSW Upgrades, it can reach a top speed of 157.50 mph or 253.47 km/h. The single-cam V8 engine, rear-wheel drive layout, and six-speed transmission also aid the car in its outstanding performance.

