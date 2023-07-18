5 reasons why to get Vigero ZX in GTA Online (July 2023)

The Declasse Vigero ZX is one of the most popular cars in GTA Online, and many players can be frequently seen driving it. Rockstar Games added the vehicle as part of The Criminal Enterprises update on September 2022 and provided numerous features that helped it stand out in the crowd. Although the multiplayer game has received several new cars, the Vigero ZX is still a dominant player on the streets and in-game car market.

Many veteran players already have the Declasse Vigero ZX to their names and use it as a regular commuter. However, many beginners are still perplexed about its worthiness. This article lists five reasons why all GTA Online players should get the car in July 2023.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

5 points that distinguish the Declasse Vigero ZX from others in GTA Online

1) Top-notch acceleration

The Declasse Vigero ZX is one of the fastest-accelerating cars in GTA Online. Although the actual rate of acceleration is currently unknown, many drivers have reported that it can reach its peak top speed very quickly from a standstill. A single-cam V8 engine powers the car, and its aerodynamic boxy design helps it gain momentum quickly.

The rear-wheel drive layout and the massive six-speed transmission box also help it to beat its competition. While handling the Vigero ZX is satisfactory, it feels sluggish in taking corners at high speeds.

2) Customizations

The Vigero ZX is one of the highly customizable cars in GTA Online in 2023. The standard model is based on the real-life Chevrolet Camaro Gen VI, and players can customize it to match their vibes. Rockstar Games offers 32 bumpers, 29 hoods, 13 liveries, 17 spoilers, and many other options to modify the car.

While the base model looks stunning, the custom upgrades make the car an eye candy. The Southern San Andreas Super Autos website charges $1,947,000 for the base car, and you must spend more to customize it. Due to this high expenditure, many players frequently use GTA Online money glitches to get the car.

3) HSW Improvements

Rockstar Games also offers Hao’s Special Works performance upgrades for the Declasse Vigero ZX in GTA Online. Players can take it to Los Santos Car Meet and apply HSW improvements for additional changes. However, it is limited to Expanded and Enhanced players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

While regular upgrades improve the car’s performance, the HSW upgrades increase the stats even more. But, players must first pay a premium of $550,000 to unlock the extra benefits. These include exclusive brakes, bumpers, engines, hoods, liveries, spoilers, etc.

4) Fastest muscle car

The Declasse Vigero ZX is the fastest muscle car in GTA Online in 2023. While the standard vehicle has a top speed of only 98.15 mph or 157.95 km/h, regular upgrades increase it to 125.00 mph or 201.17 km/h. But, to become the fastest muscle car, players must apply HSW improvements that push the top speed to 157.50 mph or 253.47 km/h.

It is also worth noting that the Vigero ZX is the fourth fastest HSW Car in the game's Expanded and Enhanced version, only behind the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT, Principe Deveste Eight, Overflod Entity MT, and Shitzu Hakuchou Drag Bike (motorcycle).

5) Race compatibility

The Vigero ZX is also one of the best race cars in GTA Online in 2023. The top speed can be increased depending on the gaming platform, and the car takes 1:06.249 minutes to finish a lap. Players can use it in all standard and exclusive races in the game.

The HSW improvements also help the car in winning races. However, players must practice the skill before joining any races due to its poor cornering performance. Many Grand Theft Auto 6 fans also want the car to be added to the next title.

