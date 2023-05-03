Why GTA Online players should get Declasse Vigero ZX after The Last Dose update

GTA Online: The Last Dose Update introduced a slew of new vehicles belonging to different classes and categories. However, only a few of them have lived up to the expectations of players. Many previously released cars, including the Declasse Vigero ZX, continue to dominate the vehicle market in the game. Rockstar Games has carefully balanced each aspect of the vehicle, providing players with a refined experience.

The multiplayer game includes two versions of the Vigero ZX: the base mode and the HSW upgraded model. While the base model is already stylish and powerful, the HSW performance upgrades offer significant improvements. This article explains why the Declasse Vigero ZX is one of the best options for GTA Online players in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

The Vigero ZX is the perfect combination of style and performance in GTA Online

The Declasse Vigero ZX is a muscle car primarily based on the real-life 2017-2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. It also takes minor inspiration from the 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE and 2019 Camaro SS. Similar to its real-life counterparts, the in-game vehicle is also stylish with a sleek, cutting-edge design.

It is a two-door car with a boxy appearance. The wheels, headlights, and skirts boast a sporty design and can easily draw the attention of others. While the base design is stunning on its own, it is also one of the most customizable vehicles in GTA Online.

Rockstar Games provides 32 bumpers, 13 liveries (including HSW liveries), 29 hoods, 14 louvers, 16 spoilers, and a variety of other accessories. While these are available to all players (PlayStation, Xbox, and PC), GTA 5: Expanded and Enhanced users on the next-generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S can bring their vehicle to the Los Santos Car Meet to apply Hao's Special Works performance upgrades.

The HSW performance upgrades cost an additional $550,000 and provide access to a new set of exclusive customization options. GTA Online players can customize their vehicles with HSW brakes, bumpers, engines, hoods, liveries, louvers, mirrors, roofs, skirts, spoilers, suspension, transmission, and turbo tuning.

These customizations enhance both the vehicle's appearance and performance. As tested by popular YouTuber Broughy1322, with standard upgrades, the Vigero ZX can reach a top speed of 125.00 mph or 201.17 km/h. However, with HSW upgrades, the top speed can be increased to 157.50 mph or 253.47 km/h. This makes it the fastest HSW car in GTA Online to date.

The Vigero ZX is an excellent choice for racing in the game. It has a lot of torque, which allows it to accelerate very quickly. The power produced by the single-cam V8 engine and six-speed transmission box also makes it a popular choice among vehicle enthusiasts in 2023.

