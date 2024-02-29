List of Drift and Drag Races in GTA Online giving 2x cash and RP (February 29 to March 6)

GTA Online's Drift and Drag Races are back in the limelight as Rockstar Games is currently offering enticing bonuses through them. From now until March 6, 2024, players can earn 2x cash and RP by participating in these special events. This means more than a dozen of these races are providing 2x bonuses, making them the best activities to earn money in Los Santos this week (February 29 - March 6).

Let’s quickly learn about the Drag Races and Drift Races currently available in GTA Online.

GTA Online Drift Races: A brief list of events available for 2x bonuses this week (February 29 to March 6)

The newest GTA Online weekly update offers racing enthusiasts a golden chance to test their skills and earn extra money in the process. They can do so by competing against each other in numerous Drift Races from now until March 6, 2024. In these events, players are rewarded for continuously drifting on the course, and the one with the most drift points wins.

Here’s a complete list of Drift Races offering 2x cash and RP in the new update

Drift Race - Wide Berth

Drift Race - Textile City Limits

Drift Race - Smoke and Mirrors

Drift Race - Let Fly

Drift Race - Highway Code

Drift Race - Beach Slap

Drift Race - A Hill To Die On

You will need GTA Online drift cars to participate in the events mentioned above. Here’s how to find the Drift Races:

Open the Pause Menu. Go to Jobs. Choose Play Jobs. Select Rockstar Created. Click on Races. Scroll down and start any of the Drift Races listed there.

GTA Online Drag Races: A brief list of such racing events available for 2x bonuses this week (February 29 to March 6)

Like the Drift events, the Grand Theft Auto Online Drag Races were also added with The Chop Shop DLC update. However, these events are all about point-to-point racing where players have to change gears manually.

As of February 29, 2024, there are seven Drag Races available in the game, and all of these offer 2x cash and RP rewards till March 6. Here’s a complete list of such events:

Drag Race - Playing Chicken

Drag Race - Natural Highs

Drag Race - Make the Pass

Drag Race - Kickin' Sand

Drag Race - High n Dry

Drag Race - Drag it Out

Drag Race - Bluff It

You need an eligible car to participate in these races, and these competitions can be accessed from the Rockstar Created section in the Pause menu.

In related news, the GTA 6 release date might arrive as early as the first quarter of 2025, as per a new report.

