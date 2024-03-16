5 of the worst side activities in GTA series so far

The list of the worst side activities in GTA series isn't long. But some felt like a complete waste of time, especially ventures that were mandatory to achieve 100% completion. The reason for them being among the worst in the series ranges from clunky controls to boring objectives. As of this writing, it isn't known what kind of side activities GTA 6 will feature.

However, it would be better for Rockstar Games to avoid activities like the ones mentioned in this list. With that said, let's take a look at five of the worst side activities in GTA series so far.

Valet Parking and 4 more of the worst side activities in GTA series so far

1) Yoga

Yoga, which was introduced as a side activity in GTA 5, ranks very high among the worst side activities in GTA series so far. There isn't anything enjoyable about this feature and almost feels forced, given that it only plays a minor role in the GTA 5 story mission - Did Somebody Say Yoga?

Players don't get any incentives for engaging in this activity either. While Michael's special ability bar does fill up completely after doing yoga in the game, sitting through the boring quick-time mechanics and slow animations isn't worth it. One would be better off doing something else, which is exactly what most players choose to do.

2) Quarry missions

Among the many side activities in GTA San Andreas are quarry missions that can be started by visiting Hunter Quarry in Bone County, Las Venturas. These missions range from simple tasks like clearing paths to delivery jobs, offering nothing unique or entertaining.

Moreover, the vehicles assigned in quarry missions aren't fun to drive and the reward isn't that great either. The fact that beating all quarry missions is mandatory for attaining 100% completion in GTA San Andreas also contributes to making them one of the worst side activities in GTA series so far.

3) Valet parking

The next entry on this list, valet parking, is from GTA San Andreas as well. Although this game is beloved by fans, this activity is one of its most forgettable elements. For those unaware, the valet parking job gets unlocked after story mission - 555 We Tip, and involves parking a customer's car under the Vank Hoff Hotel within a time limit.

Any damage dealt to a customer's vehicle also factors in for this side activity. Nevertheless, these missions don't exactly pose a challenge and are pretty basic., which is exactly what makes valet parking boring. Moreover, completing this activity is required for 100% completion of the GTA San Andreas storyline.

4) RC Top Fun

Players can sit inside Top Fun vans at three specific locations in GTA Vice City to start a Remote Controlled (RC) toy mission. While the concept is interesting, playing them isn't all that fun. The main reasons for this are the clunky controls, which plague RC story missions like Demolition Man and Bombs Away.

Unfortunately, those aiming for 100% completion have no option but to beat all RC Top Fun missions. But there being only three of these is a relief. With GTA 6 set to revisit Vice City, it remains to be seen if RC toy missions will make a return.

5) Triathlons

Triathlons are cross-country races that involve cycling, swimming, and running. These can be played in GTA 5 with any of the three protagonists and seem quite fun in theory. However, this activity involves continuously tapping one button (to keep sprinting), is mandatory for 100% completion, and quickly becomes monotonous.

If Rockstar Games wants triathlons to return in the GTA 6 game, they must implement some changes to make them interesting. Until then, triathlons remain one of the worst side activities in GTA series so far.

With the Grand Theft Auto series being one of the most anticipated series of all time, fans are eagerly waiting for details about the upcoming GTA 6 on PS5 Pro, trailer 2, release date, and more.

