7 best things in GTA 5 Online that should return in GTA 6

While GTA 5 Online has its issues, it also has some great features that should return in GTA 6. Rockstar Games can either add them in the upcoming title's story mode, its currently unannounced multiplayer, or in both. The highly anticipated sequel looks to be a major improvement over the current game based on what its first trailer showcased.

Despite the studio not revealing much about its gameplay features and mechanics, it is expected to do so in the near future. Until then, let's look at the seven best things in GTA 5 Online that should return in GTA 6.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and speculative.

Nightclubs and 6 other best things in GTA 5 Online that should return in GTA 6

1) Imani Tech upgrades

Imani Tech upgrades consist of a Missile Lock On Jammer and a Remote Control Unit, of which players can apply one to a compatible car. Both are pretty unique, with the former being very helpful in PvP and especially against annoying griefers.

Needless to say, Imani Tech upgrades could be useful in GTA 6 in a similar way and, hence, shall be considered for a return.

2) Salvage Yard

The Salvage Yard is a recent addition to GTA 5 Online and lets players make money via tow truck services and high-octane vehicle robberies. The payout is decent, and the missions are actually quite fun.

Rockstar can have this business return in GTA 6, in both story and online modes, albeit with some changes to make it slightly different from its current iteration.

3) Drag Races

Drag Races are a recently introduced multiplayer competition in GTA 5 Online that only allows Sports, Muscle, and Tuner cars. While the races themselves can be quite entertaining, they also include Tire Burnout and Gear mini-games that make the competition just a little more unique.

Not much should be changed about Drag Races if they return in GTA 6 besides their payout, which should definitely be increased to make the grind seem worth it.

4) Nightclub

Since Vice City will be featured in GTA 6's map, nightclubs could be a great fit as a business both in the story and online modes. It is easy to operate, is one of the best businesses in GTA 5 Online, and has the potential to be the same in the series' next installment.

GTA 6's first trailer, interestingly, did feature a nightclub; however, it isn't known if that will be a purchasable business. More about this could be revealed in GTA 6 trailer 2.

5) Heists

Heists are among the most fun activities in GTA 5 Online. The Cayo Perico Heist and Diamond Casino Heist are arguably the two most popular names in this category, and the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid, added on March 7, 2024, has also had a very positive reception.

Hence, like GTA 5 and Online, GTA 6 and its multiplayer should include varied and engaging heists.

6) Podium Vehicle

A new vehicle is placed on the Diamond Casino Podium every week in GTA 5 Online, giving players an opportunity to claim it for free. Although winning it depends purely on luck, that makes for an interesting feature nonetheless.

Therefore, Rockstar Games should have it return in GTA 6, especially in its much anticipated multiplayer, GTA Online 2.0.

7) Vehicle customization

Vehicle customization is one of the most fun things to do in GTA 5 Online. It allows players to render their rides in their own style and enhance their performance to some degree. Gamers can customize their cars, bikes, and some aircraft.

Rockstar Games is not only expected to make vehicle customization return with GTA 6 but also enhance it in a major way, providing room for more in-depth modifications.

