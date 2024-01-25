5 of the worst vehicles added to GTA Online so far

Rockstar Games has added countless vehicles to GTA Online in the last 10 years. While some of them are packed with useful features and boast impressive performance, others aren't worth spending a dime on. Making money in Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer can be difficult, so players should avoid investing their hard-earned cash in such futile commodities.

This article takes a look at five of the worst vehicles added to GTA Online so far. As suggested by Grand Theft Auto 6's debut trailer, there could be many vehicles that will return in the upcoming game. However, it's better if the ones mentioned on this list are not among them.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The worst vehicles added to GTA Online so far, featuring Vapid Slamtruck and more

1) RCV

The INKAS Armored Riot Control Vehicle-inspired RCV debuted in December 2017 as part of The Doomsday Heist update. What makes it one of the worst vehicles in GTA Online is the fact that it is slow, has an unimpressive design, and costs a fortune. Even when completely upgraded, it can only hit a top speed of 96.75 mph (155.70 km/h).

Although the RCV has some cool features like water cannons and a bulletproof rear end (because there are no rear windows), there is no way to justify its Warstock Cache and Carry price tag of $3,125,500. Even if its Trade Price is unlocked, players will still have to pay over two million dollars for it.

2) BF Raptor

The BF Raptor is an unusual sports car that was added to GTA Online in 2016 with the Bikers update. Its design is based on the Campagna T-Rex. Its $648,000 price tag can be considered relatively affordable. However, the car still isn't worth it, especially with its fully upgraded top speed of just 103.25 mph (166.16 km/h) and no remarkable qualities.

Notably, the BF Raptor was removed with the San Andreas Mercenaries GTA Online DLC. However, few would have been bothered by its removal.

3) Vapid Slamtruck

Grand Theft Auto Online welcomed the Vapid Slamtruck in January 2021. The vehicle is seemingly based on Suzy Stuchel's custom 1956 Ford COE 600 Hauler and can hit a top speed of only 98.80 mph (159.00 km/h) even when fully upgraded.

Its design may suggest that it is capable of carrying vehicles. Although cars can be loaded at the back, they will roll off once the Slamtruck starts moving. Hence, there is no reason why one would want to spend $1,310,000 on it.

4) Brute Boxville (Post OP)

This is what the Brute Boxville (Post OP) looks like (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Brute Boxville (Post OP) is a variant of the standard Brute Boxville and is seemingly inspired by the GMC Step Van. It is available on Warstock Cache and Carry for a meager $59,850 or a Trade Price of $45,000. However, there isn't a reason to own it unless you aim to add all GTA Online cars to your collection. It looks unimpressive, and its performance, as one would expect, leaves much to be desired.

One good quality of the Boxville (Post OP) is its bulletproof rear due to the absence of any windows. However, Rockstar Games should have added some other useful ride in the game in its place.

5) Buckingham Luxor Deluxe

The Learjet 45-inspired Buckingham Luxor Deluxe is one of the many planes in GTA Online. It has a 159.50 mph (256.69 km/h) top speed, which isn't great for an aircraft, and can fit eight people inside. However, it costs a whopping $10,000,000 on Elitas Travel.

No one should spend that much on an aircraft, especially when much better and significantly cheaper alternatives are available. It isn't known if the Luxor Deluxe will return in GTA 6, but Rockstar Games should consider bringing down its price at the very least.

