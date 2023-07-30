5 fastest planes in GTA Online that don't cost much, ranked

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online has a sizeable aircraft catalog that includes planes of distinct characteristics. While some are highly weaponized and ideal for the battlefield, others are built for speed. This year's summer update, San Andreas Mercenaries, introduced two new additions in this category, taking the overall plane count in the game to 40.

However, even with many options at hand, it is always important to take their cost into consideration, as making money in this game is not so simple. This article will provide a ranked list of the five fastest planes in GTA Online, based on their top speed, that will not burn a hole in your pocket.

Western Company Seabreeze and four other fastest planes in GTA Online that don't cost much, ranked

5) Western Company Besra

The Western Company Besra is a Fighter Plane in Grand Theft Auto Online. Its classic appearance draws inspiration from a combination of the Northrop F-5 Freedom Fighter, Casa C-101, Aero L-39, and the Hongdu JL-8. Meanwhile, the Besra can hit a top speed of 189.25 mph or 304.57 km/h.

Additionally, it is bulletproof from the back due to the lack of rear windows and can survive two Homing Missile hits after complete armor upgradation. This aircraft is available on Elitas Travel for $1,150,000. It can also be purchased in the story mode for $658,000.

4) Western Company Seabreeze

Another plane manufactured by Western Company, the Seabreeze, is capable of achieving a top speed of 191.75 mph or 308.59 km/h. It accelerates very quickly and can be rigged with bombs, countermeasures, and a 7.62mm Machine Gun through customization.

The Western Company Seabreeze also appears in some Air Freight Cargo missions. Along with the addition of new vehicles, the San Andreas Mercenaries update included land-based Air Freight Cargo missions to the game.

Those interested in this aircraft will have to spend $1,130,500 and acquire it from Elitas. However, upon completing 36 Air Freight Cargo missions, the Seabreeze's Trade Price of $850,000 gets unlocked.

3) Buckingham Alpha-Z1

The Buckingham Alpha-Z1 is a single-seater armored plane based on the Reberry 3M1C1R. It was added to the game in 2017 but is still among the fastest planes in GTA Online, with a top speed of 201.50 mph or 324.28 km/h.

The Alpha-Z1 is bulletproof from the back, like the Western Company Besra, and can be equipped with Chaff, Flare, or Smoke-based countermeasures.

It has a somewhat expensive base price tag of $2,121,350 on Elitas Travel. Luckily, players can unlock this aircraft's Trade Price of $1,595,000 by completing just nine Air Freight Cargo missions.

2) Buckingham Howard NX-25

GTA Online's Buckingham Howard NX-25 is based on the Hughes H-1 Racer and features many similarities to the Buckingham Alpha-Z1. For example, it is also bulletproof from the back and can be fitted with Chaff, Flare, or Smoke-based countermeasures.

That said, the Howard NX-25 is much cheaper at $1,296,750, which can be reduced to $975,000 by unlocking its Trade Price. This can be done by completing 27 Air Freight Cargo missions.

Additionally, it has a slightly higher top speed of 203.75 mph or 327.90 km/h and accelerates quickly, rated 97.50 on Rockstar Games' official website.

1) Western Company Rogue

The Western Company Rogue is the fastest plane in GTA Online that doesn't cost too much. It can hit an excellent top speed of 219.50 mph or 353.25 km/h, which is the third fastest in the game and is available for $1,596,000 on Warstock Cache and Carry.

Like most GTA Online planes on this list, the Rogue also has a Trade Price, which gets unlocked upon completion of six Air Freight Cargo missions, reducing its cost to $1,200,000. Besides speed, the plane's design and weaponization capability also justify investing in it.

While planes have not yet been confirmed for Grand Theft Auto 6, there is a high possibility of them returning in the sequel.

Poll : Which do you prefer more? Cars Planes 0 votes