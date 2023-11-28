7 biggest GTA 6 map leaks you need to know

While official confirmation is yet to arrive, leaks and rumors have suggested where the GTA 6 map might be set. In fact, there are also suggestions claiming that it could be much bigger than Grand Theft Auto 5's map. Although such information should not be taken as confirmation, some of it stems from the title's leaked development footage confirmed by Rockstar Games as authentic.

In this article, we will be taking a look at seven of the biggest GTA 6 map leaks that have surfaced online as of this writing. However, readers must note that even the content from the game's leaked footage is subject to change before the final release.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

GTA 6 map: 7 of the biggest leaks that you need to know

1) Setting

As per various insiders, as well as content seen in the leaked footage, Grand Theft Auto 6's map might be set primarily in Vice City. As most fans of the series know, Vice City is Rockstar Games' iteration of Miami and debuted in the studio's 2002 release.

This location hasn't been visited since 2006 which is one of the many reasons why fans are excited to see its HD Universe avatar. That said, there are also rumors about the sequel's map possibly featuring more locations besides Vice City.

2) Additional locations

The sequel's map could feature more cities besides Vice City (Image via X/@that1detectiv3)

As already established, in addition to Vice City, the GTA 6 map could also feature locations reportedly named Port Gellhorn and Rockridge. While the former is seemingly inspired by Florida's Panama City, the latter is allegedly based on Little Havana, an area that appeared in Grand Theft Auto Vice City.

It is unknown how big of an area they will occupy on the map if they are present in the game at launch. However, it is possible that Port Gellhorn might be a major location, much like Vice City.

3) Much bigger than Grand Theft Auto 5

Grand Theft Auto 5 has a pretty sizeable map, but it seems that its sequel's could be much bigger. An alleged Grand Theft Auto 6 map leak surfaced online following the September 2022 GTA 6 leaks.

Most of it was green, which usually depicts wilderness, with some cities strewn around. If it actually is the next installment's map, then it would be the biggest in the Grand Theft Auto series yet.

4) Old locations

Among the few areas named on the allegedly leaked GTA 6 map were Little Haiti, Ocean Beach, and Vice City Mamba's stadium, all of which were also present in the map of Grand Theft Auto Vice City as well as Vice City Stories.

Additionally, the 2022 leaks seemingly hinted at the return of previously featured localities such as Leaf Links, Vice Beach, Washington Beach, and even the Malibu Club. The upcoming GTA 6 trailer might showcase some of these locations.

5) ViceYCity Hotel

According to Grand Theft Auto 6's leaked development footage, there could be two protagonists in the game, reportedly named Jason and Lucia. One of the leaked clips featured the former running past a hotel named ViceYCity.

Most of the building was, unfortunately, hidden due to the camera angle, but the name ViceYCity was printed on a carpet possibly laid out at its entrance.

6) Possible screenshot of actual map

Expand Tweet

Another alleged GTA 6 map leak emerged on the internet in July 2023, exhibiting some hills, trees, buildings, and a network of roads. It's hard to tell if it actually belongs to Grand Theft Auto 6, but it is being claimed to be a part of the leaked development footage from September 2022.

7) Multiple eras

The Project Americas leak was one of the first GTA 6 leaks, and it claimed that the game's story mode could span through multiple eras like the 1970s and 80s. If true, the buildings on the map would have to change to accurately reflect these time periods.

While the leaked development clips suggest a modern setting, there might be some flashback sequences similar to the ones featured in Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Poll : Do you think GTA 6's map will be much bigger than the one in GTA 5? Yes No 0 votes