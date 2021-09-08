A list of all GTA Online heists and how much they pay out

All GTA Online heists have varying amounts of money and rewards.

Hence, it's essential to look at each heist in a list. GTA Online is a constantly expanding game, so it's worth noting that this list will only include heists up to the Los Santos Tuners update. Likewise, it will only have traditional heists, so there won't be any robbery contracts in it.

There are ten heists in GTA Online. Five of them come from the original Heists Update. Out of the remaining five, one of them is the Cayo Perico Heist. Another one is the Diamond Casino Heist. Finally, three heists are associated with the Doomsday Heist (each with its unique elite challenges).

A list of all GTA Online heists' payout

Heists are some of the best ways to make money in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The following is a list of all GTA Online heists:

The Fleeca Job The Prison Break The Humane Labs Raid Series A Funding The Pacific Standard The Data Breaches The Bogdan Problem The Doomsday Scenario The Diamond Casino Heist The Cayo Perico Heist

This article won't include first-time bonuses or doing heists with the same team (Loyalty Challenge). Instead, this list will only have their default payouts.

The Fleeca Job

The Fleeca Job is the lowest-paying option in this list (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Fleeca Job only requires two people to do the heist, making its potential noticeably smaller than the other initial ones. Its setup cost is $11,500, and GTA Online players can earn one of the following potential takes:

$57,500 (easy)

$115,000 (normal)

$143,750 (hard)

This heist is also the only one in the original batch to grant a $50K bonus for its elite challenges, while the rest can award $100K.

The Prison Break

This is the first heist to require four players (Image via Rockstar Games)

This heist is the first to require four people, and it's the lowest paying one to do so. Its setup cost is $40,000, and these are its potential takes:

$200,000 (easy)

$400,000 (normal)

$500,000 (hard)

The Human Labs Raid

The Humane Labs Raid (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Humane Labs Raid costs $54,000 to setup, but its potential takes are:

$270,000 (easy)

$540,000 (normal)

$675,000 (hard)

Series A Funding

Series A Funding features Trevor Philips (Image via Rockstar Games)

Series A Funding has a lower setup cost compared to The Humane Labs Raid. Understandably, it has a smaller payout as well. Its setup cost is $40,400, and GTA Online players can earn up to:

$202,000 (easy)

$404,000 (normal)

$505,000 (hard)

The Pacific Standard

This is the first heist where GTA Online players can lose money by taking damage. Hence, one should expect to earn lower than what their potential take might indicate. Its setup cost is $100,000, but it has some generous potential takes:

$500,000 (easy)

$1,000,000 (normal)

$1,250,000 (hard)

The Doomsday Heist

The Doomsday Heist update introduced a few heists for GTA Online players to try out (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are three heists in this section. Each has a separate setup cost and varying potential takes. There is no easy variation for any of these heists. The Data Breaches has a setup cost of $65,000 and can pay:

$650,000 (normal)

$812,500 (hard)

The Bogdan Problem has a setup cost of $95,000, and can pay:

$950,000 (normal)

$1,187,500 (hard)

Finally, The Doomsday Scenario has a setup cost of $120,000. The payouts are:

$1,200,000 (normal)

$1,500,000 (hard)

The Diamond Casino Heist

The Diamond Casino Heist is noticeably more profitable than some of the previous heists (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Diamond Casino Heist is similar to The Pacific Standard in that taking damage reduces the payout. The setup cost will always be $25,000, but there are four varying potential takes depending on the item stolen:

Cash: $2,115,000 (normal) or $2,326,500 (hard)

Artwork: $2,350,000 (normal) or $2,585,000 (hard)

Gold: $2,585,000 (normal) or $2,843,500 (hard)

Diamonds: $3,290,000 (normal) or $3,619,000 (hard)

The Cayo Perico Heist

The Cayo Perico Heist is the most recent heist introduced to GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Cayo Perico Heist is the first option on this list that can be done solo. The initial run will make the player steal the Madrazo Files, which will give them $1,100,000.

All other runs will include a setup run of $25,000, but there are several primary and secondary targets to steal. GTA Online players can lose money if they take damage. The primary targets are:

Sinsimito Tequila: $900,000 (normal) or $990,000 (hard)

Ruby Necklace: $1,000,000 (normal) or $1,100,000 (hard)

Bearer Bonds: $1,100,000 (normal) or $1,210,000 (hard)

Pink Diamond: $1,300,000 (normal) or $2,090,000 (hard)

The secondary targets in the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online are:

Cash: $313,920-$357,680

Artwork: $352,400-$399,400

Weed: $389,300-$398,050

Cocaine: $441,000-$450,000

Gold: $492,876-$499,788

