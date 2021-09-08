A list of all GTA Online heists and how much they pay out

All GTA Online heists have varying amounts of money and rewards.
Hence, it's essential to look at each heist in a list. GTA Online is a constantly expanding game, so it's worth noting that this list will only include heists up to the Los Santos Tuners update. Likewise, it will only have traditional heists, so there won't be any robbery contracts in it.
There are ten heists in GTA Online. Five of them come from the original Heists Update. Out of the remaining five, one of them is the Cayo Perico Heist. Another one is the Diamond Casino Heist. Finally, three heists are associated with the Doomsday Heist (each with its unique elite challenges).
A list of all GTA Online heists' payout
The following is a list of all GTA Online heists:
- The Fleeca Job
- The Prison Break
- The Humane Labs Raid
- Series A Funding
- The Pacific Standard
- The Data Breaches
- The Bogdan Problem
- The Doomsday Scenario
- The Diamond Casino Heist
- The Cayo Perico Heist
This article won't include first-time bonuses or doing heists with the same team (Loyalty Challenge). Instead, this list will only have their default payouts.
The Fleeca Job
The Fleeca Job only requires two people to do the heist, making its potential noticeably smaller than the other initial ones. Its setup cost is $11,500, and GTA Online players can earn one of the following potential takes:
- $57,500 (easy)
- $115,000 (normal)
- $143,750 (hard)
This heist is also the only one in the original batch to grant a $50K bonus for its elite challenges, while the rest can award $100K.
The Prison Break
This heist is the first to require four people, and it's the lowest paying one to do so. Its setup cost is $40,000, and these are its potential takes:
- $200,000 (easy)
- $400,000 (normal)
- $500,000 (hard)
The Human Labs Raid
The Humane Labs Raid costs $54,000 to setup, but its potential takes are:
- $270,000 (easy)
- $540,000 (normal)
- $675,000 (hard)
Series A Funding
Series A Funding has a lower setup cost compared to The Humane Labs Raid. Understandably, it has a smaller payout as well. Its setup cost is $40,400, and GTA Online players can earn up to:
- $202,000 (easy)
- $404,000 (normal)
- $505,000 (hard)
The Pacific Standard
This is the first heist where GTA Online players can lose money by taking damage. Hence, one should expect to earn lower than what their potential take might indicate. Its setup cost is $100,000, but it has some generous potential takes:
- $500,000 (easy)
- $1,000,000 (normal)
- $1,250,000 (hard)
The Doomsday Heist
There are three heists in this section. Each has a separate setup cost and varying potential takes. There is no easy variation for any of these heists. The Data Breaches has a setup cost of $65,000 and can pay:
- $650,000 (normal)
- $812,500 (hard)
The Bogdan Problem has a setup cost of $95,000, and can pay:
- $950,000 (normal)
- $1,187,500 (hard)
Finally, The Doomsday Scenario has a setup cost of $120,000. The payouts are:
- $1,200,000 (normal)
- $1,500,000 (hard)
The Diamond Casino Heist
The Diamond Casino Heist is similar to The Pacific Standard in that taking damage reduces the payout. The setup cost will always be $25,000, but there are four varying potential takes depending on the item stolen:
- Cash: $2,115,000 (normal) or $2,326,500 (hard)
- Artwork: $2,350,000 (normal) or $2,585,000 (hard)
- Gold: $2,585,000 (normal) or $2,843,500 (hard)
- Diamonds: $3,290,000 (normal) or $3,619,000 (hard)
The Cayo Perico Heist
The Cayo Perico Heist is the first option on this list that can be done solo. The initial run will make the player steal the Madrazo Files, which will give them $1,100,000.
All other runs will include a setup run of $25,000, but there are several primary and secondary targets to steal. GTA Online players can lose money if they take damage. The primary targets are:
- Sinsimito Tequila: $900,000 (normal) or $990,000 (hard)
- Ruby Necklace: $1,000,000 (normal) or $1,100,000 (hard)
- Bearer Bonds: $1,100,000 (normal) or $1,210,000 (hard)
- Pink Diamond: $1,300,000 (normal) or $2,090,000 (hard)
The secondary targets in the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online are:
- Cash: $313,920-$357,680
- Artwork: $352,400-$399,400
- Weed: $389,300-$398,050
- Cocaine: $441,000-$450,000
- Gold: $492,876-$499,788