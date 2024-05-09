How to play A Superyacht Life missions in GTA Online this week? (May 9 - 15, 2024)

GTA Online’s A Superyacht Life missions are back in the limelight thanks to the latest weekly event released by Rockstar Games on May 9, 2024. Throughout May 15, 2024, players can earn double cash and RP by completing these missions with up to three players for a co-op experience. These missions were added to the game in 2020 as part of the Los Santos Summer Special update; however, it’s now 2024, and many fans may wonder how to access these unique seaside jobs.

Let’s quickly learn how to unlock A Superyacht Life in GTA Online and start the missions in 2024 to earn extra bonuses for the next seven days.

How to unlock A Superyacht Life in GTA Online in 2024?

An official image of A Superyacht Life in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The latest GTA Online weekly update is all about seaside adventures, and one can go with A Superyacht Life missions. However, before they can access them, they need to invest their money into an asset. Those who want to access these special jobs need to purchase Galaxy Super Yacht.

Here’s how to buy a Galaxy Super Yacht:

Open the in-game internet from a laptop or smartphone Go to the DockTease website Select the kind of yacht you want and buy it

A Galaxy Super Yacht will cost around $6,000,000-$10,000,000, depending on its type and modifications. As of 2024, there are three types of it that one can get:

The Orion - $6,000,000

- $6,000,000 The Pisces - $7,000,000

- $7,000,000 The Aquarius - $8,000,000

During the purchase, players can name their Galaxy Super Yacht and even place a country's flag on the rear from the below-mentioned selection:

United States of America

Slovenia

Poland

Malta

Denmark

England

Russia

Norway

United Kingdom

Canada

South Africa

Palestine

Liechtenstein

Czech Republic

Wales

Austria

Colombia

Spain

Slovakia

Nigeria

Israel

Croatia

Ireland

Mexico

Jamaica

Japan

Brazil

Puerto Rico

New Zealand

Hungary

China

Turkey

Belgium

Switzerland

Germany

Australia

South Korea

Portugal

Netherlands

Finland

EU

Argentina

Sweden

Italy

France

Scotland

Till May 15, 2024, the asset and its upgrades are available at a 30% discount.

How to start GTA Online’s A Superyacht Life missions?

An image of Galaxy Super Yacht (Image via SpecterCody/GTAForums)

Once gamers have their own Galaxy Super Yacht, they can access A Superyacht Life missions in GTA Online in either of the two following ways:

Visit the Galaxy Super Yacht’s Bridge

Call the Captain Brendan Darcy and select Request Job

There are six different missions, all eligible for double rewards throughout the week:

Overboard Salvage All Hands Icebreaker Bon Voyage D-Day

As fans wait for Rockstar to release GTA 6 screenshots, it’s a great time to live a life on the sea in Los Santos this week and enjoy a boosted payout. Plus members can even enjoy a 4x payout till May 15, 2024.

