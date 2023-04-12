All 26 Gang Attack locations in GTA Online (2023)

GTA Online offers players various side activities in addition to regular missions and heists. One such activity is Gang Attacks, which becomes available at Player Rank 18 and can be played in any Free Mode session. Gang Attacks are initiated at specific locations on the map, indicated by a large red circle on the radar that appears at certain intervals of the day.

This article provides players with a detailed list of all 26 Gang Attack locations, along with their active times and the names of the gangs involved. They can prepare for these thrilling encounters and earn some serious cash while taking on the criminal underworld of GTA Online.

Gang Attack location guide in GTA Online (2023)

To participate in a Gang Attack in GTA Online, players must enter the red-circled zone and engage the gang members by firing at them. The blips on the radar disappear when a Gang Attack is about to take place.

Here is a numbered list of Gang Attacks locations in GTA Online for the year 2023, along with their active times and gang names:

Rogers Scrapyard, La Puerta - Merryweather gang, active from 12:00 to 20:00 Chamberlain Hills, South Los Santos - Carson Avenue Families gang, active from 04:00 to 12:00 Los Santos International Airport warehouse - Merryweather gang, active from 20:00 to 04:00 Los Santos Naval Port, Elysian Island - Merryweather gang, active from 20:00 to 04:00 Central Milling Company, Cypress Flats - The Professionals gang, active from 12:00 to 20:00 Car scrapyard, El Burro Heights - Los Santos Vagos gang, active from 20:00 to 04:00 Grand Banks Steel Foundry, Cypress Flats - Los Santos Vagos gang, active from 04:00 to 12:00 La Puerta Apartments construction site, Little Seoul - The Professionals gang, active from 04:00 to 12:00 Alta Construction Site, Alta - The Professionals gang, active from 04:00 to 12:00 1001 North Rockford Drive, Richman - The Professionals gang, active from 12:00 to 20:00 Mansion construction, Dunstable Lane, Rockford Hills - The Professionals gang, active from 12:00 to 20:00 Cherry Pie Farm, Great Chaparral - The Lost MC gang, active from 04:00 to 12:00 Stoner Cement Works, Senora Road, Grand Senora Desert - Armenian Mob*, active from 04:00 to 12:00 Palmer-Taylor Power Station - The Professionals gang, active from 20:00 to 04:00 Davis Quartz quarry - The Professionals gang, active from 20:00 to 04:00 Farm opposite Yellow Jack Inn, Grand Senora Desert - The Lost MC gang, active from 20:00 to 04:00 Millars Boat Shop, Galilee, Alamo Sea - The Lost MC gang, active from 20:00 to 04:00 Cape Catfish, San Chianski Mountain Range - The Professionals gang, active from 20:00 to 04:00 Dignity Village, Procopio Beach - The Professionals gang, active from 20:00 to 04:00 Fort Zancudo construction site - The Professionals gang, active from 04:00 to 12:00 Railyards, Cypress Flats - Los Santos Vagos gang, active from 04:00 to 12:00 Palomino Highlands, beach south-east of NOOSE Headquarters - The Professionals gang, active from 12:00 to 20:00 Rancho Projects, Rancho - Los Santos Triads gang, active from 20:00 to 04:00 Chumash beachfront - Los Santos Vagos gang, active from 04:00 to 12:00 Broker Park, East Vinewood - The Lost MC gang, active from 12:00 to 22:00 Utopia Gardens construction site, Mirror Park - The Professionals gang, active from 20:00 to 04:00

What can players earn by completing Gang Attacks in GTA Online?

Attacks featuring various gangs in GTA Online not only offer players an adrenaline-pumping battle against hostile rivals, but they can also be a lucrative source of earnings. Upon completing a Gang Attack, players are rewarded with 500 GTA Online RP (Reputation Points), which contributes to their overall rank progression.

However, the RP earned can be increased if players achieve headshots or point-blank kills during the battle, providing an additional incentive for skilled marksmanship in GTA Online.

In addition to RP, players can also earn money and weapons from crates left behind after the Gang Attack is over. The amount of GTA money obtained from the crates can vary, but it is estimated to be between $1,000 and $2,500, depending on the contents of the crates and the number of enemies killed.

Moreover, players can also collect petty cash dropped by defeated enemies, further adding to their earnings in GTA Online.

Poll : Have you ever fought off a gang in GTA Online? Yeah Never 0 votes