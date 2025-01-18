All 3 bonuses to claim in the latest GTA Online update (January 18-23, 2025)

Rockstar recently released a brand-new GTA Online update, giving new bonuses for players to claim. What makes this week special is the diverse rewards one can get by playing certain missions or activities. From Franklin’s Agency-related work to simply parachuting your way to a target in adversary mode, gamers can experience three different types of things.

This article shares three bonuses players should claim in the latest GTA Online update.

Note: Some aspects of the article are based on the writer’s opinions and analysis.

GTA Online update: 3 bonuses to claim this week include Payphone Hits, Overtime Rumble, and one more (January 18-23, 2025)

Players can claim the following bonuses by 2:00 am PST, January 23, 2025:

1) Franklin’s Payphone Hits – 2x cash and RP

The GTA Online Payphone Hits are a series of missions added to the game in 2021 as part of The Contract DLC update. These free-mode jobs can only be accessed by Agency owners, making the property a prerequisite for anyone wishing to play them.

However, if players own an Agency and have completed three Security Contracts, they can access Payphone Hits simply by calling Franklin. These free-mode jobs require players to assassinate targets within a specific time limit. Although they have enough freedom in how they complete these assassinations, following certain instructions by Franklin will grant more rewards.

Since these jobs boast 2x bonuses, one can earn a good amount of money by completing these missions. Here are all of the jobs available under this category:

The CEO

The Cofounder

The Judge

The Popstar

The Tech Entrepreneur

The Trolls

The Dealers

The Hitmen

2) Overtime Rumble – 2x cash and RP

The Overtime Rumble is back in the limelight, thanks to the latest GTA Online weekly update. It is one of those in-game adversary modes that are unique and fun to play. Rockstar Games added it to the title in 2017 as part of the Gunrunning DLC update.

The objective of the adversary mode is simple – take a Ruiner 2000, jump off a ramp, and parachute it to a certain marker. The target marker is inspired by the dartboard, where each color range gives different points to the players. The team who gets the highest number of points wins a match.

Since there’s a 2x boost on the payout, the Overtime Rumble is a must-play adversary mode in the latest GTA Online update. Players can easily access it via the options menu:

Go to Jobs Select Play Jobs Choose Rockstar Created Go to Adversary Modes Scroll and select Overtime Rumble

3) Merryweather Hoodie

Lastly, there’s a Merryweather Hoodie that players can claim as a bonus for completing an objective in The Black Box File. It is one of The FIB Files missions accessible only by Garment Factory business owners.

All players have to do is sneak onto a Merryweather barge, steal the Tula plane, and complete the mission. The bonus hoodie will be delivered to players’ wardrobes within 72 hours of completion. The collectors of unique or rare items shouldn’t miss the opportunity to get the Merryweather Hoodie in the latest GTA Online update.

The next GTA Online update will likely be released after 2:00 am PT, on January 23, 2025.

