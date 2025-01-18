5 best things to buy in GTA Online this week (January 18-23, 2025)

The recently released GTA Online weekly update features a lot of interesting things to purchase in Los Santos. From one of the best drift cars to a powerful weapon that one must own, there’s something for everyone this week. Rockstar is also giving up to 50% discounts on select items, increasing the number of enticing choices. However, it’s easy to get lost when there’s so much stuff, making it hard to make the right investment.

That said, let’s quickly take a look at five of the best things to buy in GTA Online this week.

Note: The article is based on the writer's opinion and analysis.

GTA Online update: 5 best things to buy this week are Minigun, Drift Yosemite, and more (January 18-23, 2025)

The ongoing GTA Online weekly update event allows players to pick up the following items before 2:00 am PST, January 23, 2025:

Trending

1) Minigun

Players often need a weapon to survive the chaotic world of Los Santos, and there’s no better one than then the Minigun. Manufactured by Coil, the rotary machine gun is seemingly based on the real-life M197 tri-barreled Gatling.

Unlike other weapons, the Minigun doesn’t reload. Instead, its maximum ammunition depends on the shooting skill of the character wielding it. The very high fire rate of the weapon makes it a great choice to deal tremendous damage per second, and players can even easily destroy vehicles with it.

It is currently available from Gun Van at a 40% discounted price of $30,000.

2) Obey Omnis e-GT

A picture of Obey Omnis e-GT (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are few electric vehicles in GTA Online this week, but one stands apart from the rest — the Obey Omnis e-GT. The sports category vehicle made its debut in 2022 with The Criminal Enterprises DLC update. It seemingly took design inspiration from the real-life 2020 Audi e-tron GT.

Powered by not one but two electric motors, it performs better than expected. According to Broughy1322, the automobile can go up to a top speed of 111.50 mph (179.44 km/h) and complete a lap in 1:04.431. Moreover, its compatibility with Imani-Tech upgrades makes it the best choice for getaway missions in the game.

The latest GTA Online weekly update is offering the Omnis e-GT for a 30% discounted price of $1,256,500 from Legendary Motorsport.

3) Wolfsbane motorcycle

Motorcycles in GTA Online have their own fanbase. While all of them are worth checking out, the Western Wolfsbane is currently featured in Los Santos. The cruiser seems to be based on the real-life Harley-Davidson Dyna Street Bob (modified).

According to Broughy1322, the cruiser possesses a top speed of 163.35 km/h (101.50 mph) and can take about 1:17.444 to complete a lap. Fans who love these styles of motorcycles should immediately pick it up this week as it’s quite cheap.

It is available from Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom for only $95,000.

4) Declasse Drift Yosemite

A picture of Declasse Drift Yosemite (Image via Rockstar Games, GTA Wiki)

The drift cars always have a special place in the hearts of many players. Before Rockstar Games specifically added drift tuning upgrades and compatible cars, some vehicles used to drift naturally like the Declasse Drift Yosemite. It is seemingly based on the real-life second-generation Chevrolet C10.

In terms of performance, the Drift Yosemite can go up to a top speed of 108.25 mph (174.21 km/h) and complete a lap in about 1:07.401. Apart from drifting capabilities, the numerous customization options for the vehicle make it one of the best purchases you can make this week.

The vehicle is currently purchasable from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a 30% discounted price of $915,600-$686,700.

Also Check: Benefactor Stirling GT

5) Sultan RS Classic

Lastly, there’s the Karin Sultan RS Classic, a two-door sports sedan that debuted in Los Santos with 2021’s Los Santos Tuners update. Rockstar seemingly took inspiration from the Subaru Impreza WRX for the vehicle’s design.

The vehicle's top speed is 189.10 km/h (117.50 mph), and its 6-cylinder engine with twin turbocharges helps it perform competitively on and off-road. If players love casual racing in Los Santos, the Sultan RS Classic is worth checking out this week.

The sports sedan is currently available for a 30% discounted price of $1,252,300-$939,225.

While selecting what to purchase depends on one’s preferences, all of the aforementioned items are some of the best players can get in the game this week.

Also Check: GTA 5 takes the crown of the most-watched video game of 2024, as per a report

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback