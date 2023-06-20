All new vehicles' prices in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries (including drip-freed)

All vehicle prices (including the drip-feed ones) have already been revealed with GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update. Knowing an item's value should help players plan their budget accordingly. After all, many new planes and cars cost millions of in-game dollars. Most importantly, drip-feed options have not yet been officially revealed by Rockstar Games.

Several dataminers have already uncovered the prices for all future vehicles planned to be released as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries update. While such details are theoretically subject to change, Rockstar Games is known for sticking to its plans.

List of all new vehicle prices in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries

Here is a list of all prices for the new vehicles in GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update:

Albany Brigham: $1,499,000

$1,499,000 Bravado Buffalo EVX: $2,140,000

$2,140,000 Bravado Hotring Hellfire: $1,810,000

$1,810,000 Buckingham Weaponized Conada: $3,385,000

$3,385,000 Declasse Walton L35: $1,670,000

$1,670,000 Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT: $2,380,000

$2,380,000 Inductor: $50,000

$50,000 Junk Energy Inductor: $50,000

$50,000 Maibatsu MonstroCiti: $1,485,000

$1,485,000 Mammoth F-160 Raiju: $6,855,000

$6,855,000 Mammoth Streamer216: $2,238,000

$2,238,000 Penaud La Coureuse: $1,990,000

$1,990,000 Vapid Clique Wagon: $1,205,000

$1,205,000 Vapid Ratel: $1,873,000

One of these automobiles has a Trade Price, making it even cheaper. The Mammoth F-160 Raiju can be reduced to $5,141,250 if the player completes the On Parade mission. The other cars currently do not have a known Trade Price.

List of drip-feed vehicles

The Penaud La Coureuse is one of the new cars to be released in the future (Image via GTA Wiki)

Below is a list of vehicles and bicycles that were not available for purchase in GTA Online at the launch of the San Andreas Mercenaries update:

Albany Brigham

Bravado Hotring Hellfire

Buckingham Weaponized Conada

Inductor

Junk Energy Inductor

Penaud La Coureuse

Mentioned below is where GTA Online players can purchase the new drip-feed content once they are released:

Legendary Motorsport: Bravado Buffalo EVX and Penaud La Coureuse

Bravado Buffalo EVX and Penaud La Coureuse Pedal and Metal Cycles: Inductor and Junk Energy Inductor

Inductor and Junk Energy Inductor Southern San Andreas Super Autos: Bravado Hotring Hellfire and Albany Brigham

Bravado Hotring Hellfire and Albany Brigham Warstock Cache & Carry: Buckingham Weaponized Conada

The release dates are yet to be revealed, but it is leaked that the Bravado Buffalo EVX will be out before the Penaud La Coureuse. Likewise, the Bravado Hotring Hellfire could come before the Albany Brigham. Rockstar Games will confirm their release dates in the upcoming months.

List of vehicles released at launch

The update initially launched on June 13, 2023 (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players seeking a summary of all cars and planes released at the start of the San Andreas Mercenaries update can find them below:

Declasse Walton L35

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

Maibatsu MonstroCiti

Mammoth F-160 Raiju

Mammoth Streamer216

Vapid Clique Wagon

Vapid Ratel

The vehicles are constantly available, meaning GTA Online players can purchase them whenever they want. Note that there is currently no confirmation on whether any of the aforementioned drip-feed items will be available for a limited period, like how the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC handled some releases.

In related news, the San Andreas Mercenaries update will introduce the Trade Prices for the old Squaddie and Manchez Scout, which will be obtainable once Assault on Cayo Perico debuts as an Adversary Mode.

