Armored Cognoscenti vs. Armored Kuruma in GTA Online: Key differences and other details

Armored vehicles are a pretty important part of GTA Online's gameplay, as they provide players with two of the most essential benefits in the game. They grant players the ability to move from one place to another quickly and be protected from outside forces at the same time. With the help of these armored vehicles, players can make serious progress without having to constantly worry about being attacked by a griefer or an NPC enemy.

Two of the most popular armored vehicles, especially among beginner GTA Online players, are the Armored Kuruma and the Armored Cognoscenti. Both these cars have their own dedicated fan following and even a healthy rivalry between them. But for players who do not know anything about armored vehicles, it might be difficult to choose the better car. So, to help them with their decision, this article will highlight the key differences between the two cars.

Armored Cognoscenti vs. Armored Kuruma: Which is the better car?

Armored Cognoscenti

The Enus Cognoscenti (Armored) is an armored luxury four-door car included in the Executives and Other Criminals update for GTA Online and can be bought for $558,000 from Legendary Motorsports.

Design

The vehicle is simply an armored counterpart of the Cognoscenti, with armor padding on the sides and pillar-window armoring. Although the car's silver badging was preserved, the chrome accents from the standard model were replaced with black, plastic-like ones in the armored version.

Performance

The armored Cognoscenti suffers a hit to acceleration in exchange for top speed. The extra weight makes the car handle poorly, but it compensates for this by providing better stability on the road, as it does not lose control readily in crashes.

The armored Cognoscenti can take one sticky bomb before exploding on the second one; it can take only one homing missile, one grenade, and one valkyrie shot before exploding. It can also absorb approximately 200 rounds of a minigun but will get destroyed after 3 seconds of being shot at by a mounted gun.

Armored Kuruma

Karin Kuruma (Armored) is a vehicle that was released as part of the Heists Update in GTA Online. Players can buy this car for $698,250 from Southern San Andreas Autos.

Design

This GTA Online vehicle is simply a Kuruma with bullet-proof armor panels on the roof and interior, protective frames over the lights, and bullet-resistant glass that often shatters when subjected to bullets fired from non-heavy weapons.

With this version of the car, the emblems and top brake lights were removed, and the original chrome accents were replaced with blacked-out ones; the car also underwent minor visual adjustments on the body.

The back bumper now includes big-bore exhausts and a spoiler on the sides with bolted-on embellishments, while the interior has a roll cage.

Performance

The performance of the armored car differs somewhat from the standard Kuruma in GTA Online. While it has somewhat less grip, slightly weaker brakes, and slightly slower acceleration and peak speed, its resistance to crashes, gunfire, and most firearms compensate for these flaws.

It has windows that — while bullet holes will emerge if shot at — will seldom break. This can shield players within the vehicle because a bullet fired through the tiny panels will not cause significant harm to the player's health.

Armored Kuruma is impervious to crash deformation, which is a benefit in that the wheels will never lock in the event of a collision, and it's also immune to most forms of outside attack except for explosives and high-caliber weapons.

Conclusion

It might seem like Armored Cognoscenti is the better vehicle in terms of defense, but in reality, except for not getting destroyed by a single explosion, the Armored Kuruma is better in almost all other aspects compared to Cognoscenti.

Armored Kuruma's modest drawbacks are entirely outweighed by its advantages, and as a result of these advantages, the Armored Kuruma has remained an immensely popular car among players and is also frequently bought by beginner GTA Online players.

