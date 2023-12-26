Beloved GTA 3D Universe vehicles remade in GTA 5 by modders

The GTA series has introduced countless vehicles over the years, many of which have been consistently featured in games, particularly 3D Universe titles like Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas. Rockstar has remade several of these iconic vehicles and brought them over to the HD Universe games, especially in GTA 5 and GTA Online. However, due to there being such a large list of vehicles, many prominent ones have been left out.

Modders have naturally stepped in where the developers left and have remastered many classic GTA Trilogy vehicles in HD. Here's a list of numerous 3D Universe vehicles that have been completely revamped in a lore-friendly way for GTA 5. Players should note that this list only includes land vehicles.

GTA 3D Trilogy cars remastered as GTA 5 mods

SD1ONE, a YouTuber who makes a lot of Grand Theft Auto-related videos, made a compilation of all vehicles from the 3D Universe GTA Trilogy that were remade in HD. They listed 45 vehicles and their remade versions, all of which can be installed as car mods in GTA 5. So here's a complete list of the remade vehicles and the cars they're originally based on:

Admiral (VC, SA, LCS) — Benefactor Schwartzer Classic (mod by Boywond)

Benefactor Schwartzer Classic (mod by Boywond) Ambulance (SA) — Vapid Steed Ambulance (mod by TheF3nt0n)

Vapid Steed Ambulance (mod by TheF3nt0n) Banshee (III, SA, LCS) — Bravado Banshee Phase 1 (mod by Boywond)

Bravado Banshee Phase 1 (mod by Boywond) Banshee (VC, VCS) — Invetero Coquette Vice (mod by Johndoe968, Ydrop)

Invetero Coquette Vice (mod by Johndoe968, Ydrop) Benson (VC, SA, VCS) — Vapid Benton Classic (mod by TheF3nt0n)

Vapid Benton Classic (mod by TheF3nt0n) Bobcat (VC, SA, VCS) — Declasse Indiana Pack (mod by Algonquin Hood)

Declasse Indiana Pack (mod by Algonquin Hood) Bus (III, VC, LCS) — Brute School Bus (mod by Monkeypolice188)

Brute School Bus (mod by Monkeypolice188) Cartel Cruiser (III, LCS) and Yosemite (SA) — Vapid Sadler Retro (mod by Dani02)

Vapid Sadler Retro (mod by Dani02) Comet (VC, VCS) — Pfiser Comet Classic (mod by Smukkeunger)

Pfiser Comet Classic (mod by Smukkeunger) Clover (SA) — Classique Stallion Remake (mod by Johndoe968 and others)

Classique Stallion Remake (mod by Johndoe968 and others) Elegant (SA) — Willard Elegant (mod by Dani02)

Willard Elegant (mod by Dani02) Euros (SA) — Annis Euros ZR300 (mod by Boywond)

Annis Euros ZR300 (mod by Boywond) Fortune (SA) — Vapid Fortune (part of the "IV Pack" mod by Vanillaworks)

Vapid Fortune (part of the "IV Pack" mod by Vanillaworks) Greenwood (VC, SA, VCS) — Schyster Greenwood (mod by Dani02)

Schyster Greenwood (mod by Dani02) Hotring B (VC, SA) — Willard Hotring Faction (mod by Skysder)

Willard Hotring Faction (mod by Skysder) Huntley (SA) — Gallivanter Baller Classic (mod by Patão_Innertubey)

Gallivanter Baller Classic (mod by Patão_Innertubey) Idaho (III, VC, LCS, VCS) — Willard Idaho (mod by Dani02)

Willard Idaho (mod by Dani02) Infernus (III, LCS) — Hijak Tachyon (mod by Boywond)

Hijak Tachyon (mod by Boywond) Infernus (SA) — Dinka Nexus (mod by IGNO)

Dinka Nexus (mod by IGNO) LVPD Cruiser (SA) — Declasse Brigham Police Cruiser (mod by 11john11)

Declasse Brigham Police Cruiser (mod by 11john11) Mr Whoopee (VC, SA, VCS) — Mr Tasty (part of the "IV Pack" mod by Vanillaworks)

Mr Tasty (part of the "IV Pack" mod by Vanillaworks) Oceanic (VC, SA, VCS) — Bravado Oceanic (mod by calvooo)

Bravado Oceanic (mod by calvooo) Phobos VT (LCS) — Coquette Phobos (mod by WildBrick142)

Coquette Phobos (mod by WildBrick142) Phoenix (VC, SA, VCS) — Phoenix 455 RS (part of the "IV Pack" mod by Vanillaworks)

Phoenix 455 RS (part of the "IV Pack" mod by Vanillaworks) Police Cruiser (III, SA) — Declasse LSPD Premier Classic (mod by 11john11)

Declasse LSPD Premier Classic (mod by 11john11) Rancher (VC, SA, VCS) — Declasse Rancher (part of the "IV Pack" mod by Vanillaworks)

Declasse Rancher (part of the "IV Pack" mod by Vanillaworks) Savanna (SA) — Savanna from SA (mod by rbsace)

Savanna from SA (mod by rbsace) Sentinel (III, LCS) — Ubermacht Sentinel SG3 (mod by 13Stewartc)

Ubermacht Sentinel SG3 (mod by 13Stewartc) Sentinel (SA) — Ubermacht Seraph (mod by Dani02)

Ubermacht Seraph (mod by Dani02) Stallion and Diablo Stallion (III, VC, SA, LCS, VCS) — Classique Stallion Remake (mod by Johndoe968 and others)

Classique Stallion Remake (mod by Johndoe968 and others) Stinger and Yakuza Stinger (III, LCS) — Karin Sigma-Three (mod by LamboFreak)

Karin Sigma-Three (mod by LamboFreak) Stinger (VC, VCS) — Grotti Stinger SC (mod by John Doe)

Grotti Stinger SC (mod by John Doe) Tahoma (SA) — Classique Accolade (mod by Dani02)

Classique Accolade (mod by Dani02) Tractor (SA) — Stanley Fieldmaster Classic (mod by Boywond)

Stanley Fieldmaster Classic (mod by Boywond) Turismo (SA) — Grotti Turismo LM (mod by harithd)

Grotti Turismo LM (mod by harithd) VCPD Cheetah (VC, VCS) — Grotti Cheetah VCPD (mod by Voit Turyv)

Grotti Cheetah VCPD (mod by Voit Turyv) VCPD Cruiser (VC, VCS) — VCPD Albany Esperanto (mod by Bouncealot, Doutis)

VCPD Albany Esperanto (mod by Bouncealot, Doutis) Walton (VC, SA, VCS) — Declasse Walton (mod by Patão_Innertubey)

Declasse Walton (mod by Patão_Innertubey) Wintergreen and Wintergreen Police (VCS) — WMC Wintergreen (mod by w/)

Many of these cars are from GTA San Andreas since this game had the largest roster of vehicles before Grand Theft Auto 5 came out. Its multiplayer counterpart, Grand Theft Auto Online, increased the HD Universe roster.

There are also many retro vehicles from the Vice City games (GTA Vice City and Vice City Stories). Some of these have also been remastered by Rockstar themselves, such as the Pfister Comet Retro Custom, the "Classic" versions of the Grotti Cheetah, and the Pegassi Infernus in Grand Theft Auto Online.

In other news, the latest update for Grand Theft Auto Online called the Chop Shop update, adds several new cars to the game, including purchasable cop cars (for the first time ever).

