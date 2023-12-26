Last chance to grab all GTA Online Christmas Gifts 2023

The GTA Online Christmas update has been great so far, as it introduced several new things to the game and allowed players to enjoy some returning events. However, now that Christmas is over, fans only have a short amount of time to grab all the gifts and rewards that Rockstar Games offers during the festive season, as most will only last till 27 December 2023.

Since most of the events are spread across the vast map of the game, it can be a little tricky to participate in all the events. This can be even more confusing for new players who are unfamiliar with the map and the workings of the game.

So, this article will list all the gifts and rewards that players should collect before the event ends and they lose this chance.

The GTA Online Christmas event will soon end, taking away the gifts and rewards

As mentioned, the GTA Online Christmas Event 2023 is about to end, and players only have until 27 December to collect the free gifts offered by the developer. For those who are unaware, these are the items that you can get by simply logging into the game:

Gren Xmas Tree Hat

Green Reindeer Beer Hat

Candy Cane Weapon

Snowball Launcher

White Xmas Reindeer Hat

Apart from these gifts, players can also participate in certain events to collect other amazing outfits. The two most popular at the moment are the Gooch and Yeti outfits in GTA Online, which one can obtain by completing these two events:

The Gooch

The Yeti Hunt

Note that these are returning events that were available last year as well. However, this time, Rockstar Games is offering the full bodysuit instead of just the mask as a reward for completing them. Since these are limited-time events, players don't have long to get their hands on these items.

Apart from these, players can also complete the Snowmen Collectible event in GTA Online to unlock the Snowman outfit that gets delivered to their wardrobe once they destroy all 25 Snowmen statues spread across the map. This is a fun event that can be completed in the free-roam mode of the game.

The ongoing weekly update and Christmas festivities also offer some special skins for participating in the Adversary Mode in the game. By participating in and completing the Entourage (Festive Remix) adversary mode, players can not only get 2x cash but also the following weapon skins:

Special Carbine

Combat Pistol

Heavy Sniper

While the recent GTA 5 source code leak has been devastating for the developer and the community, players are hopeful that Rockstar Games will handle and overcome the situation.

