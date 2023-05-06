5 best activities to do in GTA Online for fun, ranked

GTA Online has several fun activities that players often participate in whenever they're bored. This article will highlight and rank a few of them in the order of least to most interesting. The list featured in the next section is subjective, especially since one's idea of "fun" may differ from somebody else's. Not to mention, certain people might be interested in engaging in certain activities now and other ones later.

This game came out in 2013; naturally, you should have loads of content available at your disposal to cure your boredom. If none of the following works, you could always look for other alternatives in GTA Online.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Top five fun activities to do in GTA Online when you're bored

5) Gamble at a casino

Some slot machines (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Diamond Casino & Resort has plenty of gambling minigames to spend your hard-earned cash on if you're bored. These are your options:

Three-card poker

Blackjack

Roulette

Slot machines

Inside Track

It should be noted that this gambling feature isn't available in certain countries that prohibit the activity in video games. Nonetheless, some gamers might have more money than they would care for, so trying their luck might be one of the few things they can do with it.

On a related note, some exploits exist to allow players to quit gambling, reset the game, and still have their money, should they have lost too much indulging in this fun activity.

4) Attempt random jobs you normally never would

One thing that often makes GTA Online players bored is that they spend too much time grinding or not knowing what to do. If you want a break from that, why not try a random job? This game has loads of content in that regard under the following categories:

Deathmatches

Last Man Standing

Adversary Modes

Versus Missions

Capture

Survival

These activities might not be efficient in terms of monetary gains, but they can be fun. Rockstar Games has created several official jobs that are entertaining. If that's not enough for players, there is also fan-made content, some of which even exceeds the developers' own official features.

3) Races

You have plenty of options in this category (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the best activities of GTA Online is arguably racing. After all, not everybody enjoys senseless violence and shootouts all the time. There is a sizable community of players who love to drive against one another in a wide variety of vehicles across different classes.

Everything from competitive Sports cars to meme options exists in this title. Gamers will generally have certain preferences regarding the vehicles they drive, so try to get one that suits your playstyle and find a race for it. GTA Online players could also use Rockstar Creator to make new content if they feel the races they're looking for are missing.

2) Explore the map

The GTA Online map (Image via Rockstar Games)

The in-game world of GTA Online is pretty huge. Most of the time, players are just spending time in a few select areas for their businesses or other moneymakers. That means most of the world is often left unexplored, especially when it comes to places with dead or no content at all.

You can always just roam around the map and perhaps do the following:

Take screenshots of the places you visit

Collect collectibles

Get an idea for something you might use later with Rockstar Creator

Best of all, exploration can be done solo without having to rely on other players.

1) PvP

GTA Online, at its core, heavily promotes PvP content. If somebody is doing a Sell Mission, the game often lets other gamers know that they can sabotage that person for a cash incentive. However, Freemode PvP is common enough to occur without any reason past a player seeking to have fun.

Shootouts can be a blast to participate in with an equally skilled opponent in player-versus-player, with some of the most engaging content overall being a dogfight between two good pilots. The only downside to PvP is that it is incredibly frustrating if you're on the losing end. Yet, the opposite is also true since some gamers love dominating others.

