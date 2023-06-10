5 best businesses in GTA Online ahead of San Andreas Mercenaries update

Businesses are the primary source of income in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online, besides DLC missions. Since the San Andreas Mercenaries update will introduce new cars and aircraft, players should make the most of the in-game businesses ahead of its release on June 13, 2023. While several options are available, only a few are highly profitable.

This becomes extremely important to consider as players must invest significantly to establish a business. Hence, this article will list the five best businesses in GTA Online ahead of the San Andreas Mercenaries update and everything to know about them.

Bunker and four more of the best businesses in GTA Online ahead of San Andreas Mercenaries update

1) Hangar

Besides storing various aircraft, Hangars can be used to make money via the Air Freight Caro missions. These involve stealing crates containing various goods and then selling them for varying profits. Hangars originally were low-paying, but Rockstar Games has increased their payout to triple the previous amount.

Now, players can earn around $4,470,000 and $5,070,000 depending on what is being sold. This is a great way to prepare for the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update. Additionally, its campaign might utilize Hangars, so investing in them is a good idea.

2) Nightclub

While most in-game businesses involve the illegal trade of goods, Nightclubs offer players a legitimate way to make money. The principle of operation is simple, purchase a property and increase its popularity to make money. Here are all the Nightclub locations in GTA Online, along with their costs:

Del Perro - $1,645,000

- $1,645,000 Vespucci Canals - $1,320,000

- $1,320,000 Strawberry - $1,525,000

- $1,525,000 LSIA - $1,135,000

- $1,135,000 Mission Row - $1,440,000

- $1,440,000 La Mesa - $1,500,000

- $1,500,000 Cypress Flats - $1,370,000

- $1,370,000 West Vinewood - $1,700,000

- $1,700,000 Downtown Vinewood - $1,670,000

- $1,670,000 Elysian Island - $1,080,000

A successful Nightclub can make about $60,000 hourly. Furthermore, players can incorporate the Nightclub Warehouse to make additional money. Seven departments are available in it, of which five can be utilized at max, and each generates varying profit.

3) Bunker

Like Nightclubs, there are several Bunkers in GTA Online, one of which can be bought. Here are all the available options:

Paleto Forest - $1,165,000

- $1,165,000 Raton Canyon - $1,450,000

- $1,450,000 Lago Zancudo - $1,550,000

- $1,550,000 Chumash Bunker - $1,650,000

- $1,650,000 Grapeseed - $1,750,000

- $1,750,000 Route 68 - $1,950,000

- $1,950,000 Grand Senora Oil Fields - $2,035,000

- $2,035,000 Grand Senora Desert - $2,120,000

- $2,120,000 Smoke Tree Road - $2,205,000

- $2,205,000 Thomson Scrapyard - $2,290,000

- $2,290,000 Farmhouse - $2,375,000

While location does not impact revenue generation, choosing a Bunker close to Los Santos is better. This is because selling in the city is more profitable than in Blaine County. Bunkers can raise up to $52,000 hourly without any upgrades installed.

4) Acid Lab

Acid Lab is the most recent addition to businesses in GTA Online, which gets unlocked after completing all The First Dose missions. Unlike all other in-game establishments, the Acid Lab is completely mobile and set up inside the MTL Brickade 6x6.

To run the Acid Lab, players can either purchase raw materials for up to $60,000 or get them for free via resupply missions. Once supplies are stocked, the manufacturing phase begins, which can take some time. However, it can be sped up by activating a daily speed boost. Selling a complete batch of Acid generates around $300,000.

5) C*caine Lockup

C*caine Lockup is one of the five MC businesses in GTA Online but is the most profitable. It can generate an hourly profit of $72,000, which can be used to make money fast before the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

To acquire this business, players first need to get a Biker Clubhouse. Then, upon buying a C*caine Lockup, they must hire staff members and can install optional upgrades to enhance the facility. However, one of its major downsides is its boring selling missions that can either be completed solo or with friends.

