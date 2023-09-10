5 best car mods for GTA 5 (September 2023)

Rockstar Games will soon celebrate GTA 5's 10th anniversary. Not many titles reach this milestone with the same level of popularity as on their launch. Although this title has enjoyed a high level of success for nearly a decade, players are now looking for something fresh. A sequel is in the works, but its release date is still a mystery. Till then, players can refresh this title using mods.

Various types of extensions are available for this game, but car-related ones are arguably the most popular. This title's community regularly comes up with new mods, so let's look at five of the best ones centered around vehicles for GTA 5 in September 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Arcade Realism Handling and 4 other great car mods for GTA 5 (September 2023)

1) Real Vehicle Damage

Rockstar Games aims for realism in their titles, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of the best examples of this. While GTA 5 was quite life-like in many aspects at launch, it does not live up to 2023's standards. For instance, the way in-game cars take damage isn't very realistic and very similar for all vehicles.

Although this is a minor issue, TrophiHunter's Real Vehicle Damage mod fixes it easily. After installation, players will notice the minute details in ways the different components of cars take damage.

2) Bravado Oceanic

One of the most iconic sedans in the Grand Theft Auto franchise is the Bravado Oceanic. It appears in classic games such as GTA Vice City and San Andreas. Unfortunately, it wasn't included in Rockstar's 2013 title, disappointing quite a few players.

Nevertheless, they can bring the Oceanic into this game by installing calvooo's Bravado Oceanic mod. The vehicle's model presented by this extension is highly detailed, fits very well in the game's environment, and features breakable windows. If rumors about Grand Theft Auto 6 being set in Vice City turn out to be true, this car will be a fine addition to that title, too.

3) Arcade Realism Handling

Arcade Realism Handling by Quincunx is for those who feel dissatisfied with Grand Theft Auto 5's vanilla car handling. It was originally released in 2021 but received an update very recently. Installing this extension tweaks several handling stats such as top speed, acceleration, mass, traction, and more.

This makes it seem like vehicles have more weight to them, and crashing causes a lot more damage than before. According to this mod's description, the best way of experiencing it is by using a controller or a PC-compatible steering wheel.

4) DeLorean [Menyoo]

Rockstar Games regularly updates GTA 5's online mode, introducing new content such as cars, missions, businesses, and more. One such 2017 patch added a Back to the Future-inspired DeLorean DMC-12 called the Imponte Deluxo, which can fly and shoot missiles.

While it isn't a part of the game's offline mode, Narwhal's DeLorean [Menyoo] mod adds a similar vehicle to GTA 5's campaign. The modded vehicle boasts dual propellers on its rear end and hovers above the ground.

This is not only a great car mod but also among the best sci-fi options for GTA 5.

5) Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica 2023

Although cars in Grand Theft Auto games are based on real-life vehicles, they are slightly different. However, mods can help bring the original rides into the game. A good example of this is ThijmenDB's Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica 2023 mod.

First uploaded on August 27, 2023, it adds the eponymous vehicle to GTA 5. The car's model features high-quality textures on its exterior and interior. Moreover, this mod is pretty easy to install.

Since the game is nearly 10 years old, adding new cars — such as the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica — is a great way of having a fresh experience.

