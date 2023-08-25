5 of the best Clubhouse Contracts in GTA Online (3x bonuses)

Clubhouse Contracts are some of the most underrated missions in GTA Online. Rockstar Games exclusively designed them for MC Club members. Most players avoid them due to the low payment upon their completion. However, after the most recent weekly update in the game, the missions now offer triple money as a reward.

Clubhouse Contracts can be accessed from the Job Board in the MC Club. There are 13 missions that offer various rewards.

This article lists five of the best Clubhouse Contracts that GTA Online players can try for 3x bonuses.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The monetary figures mentioned here are from normal mode.

Five of the best rewarding Clubhouse Contracts to try in GTA Online this week

1) Torched (~$15,000)

Torched is one of the easiest and most fun Clubhouse Contracts. It requires players to visit a given location and destroy all the crates marked on the map. While the objective sounds easy, time is the main constraint here, as Rockstar Games gives participants only 15 minutes to complete the mission.

The location of the crates is also usually far from your starting point. Therefore, players must get their hands on a fast vehicle in GTA Online to keep up with the clock. The mission may also spawn a few enemies that players have to avoid or kill.

2) Guns for Hire (~$34,000)

Guns for Hire is slightly more difficult than the Torched mission. However, the gameplay is guaranteed to keep players engaged. It requires a minimum of two GTA Online players. Both must acquire two designated vehicles and deliver them to a specified location. However, enemy NPCs will attack the convoy during the commute.

Players must defeat these enemies on the road and also defend their allies once they reach their destination. The mission will continue till the timer ends (15 minutes).

After the latest GTA Online weekly update, Guns for Hire has become one of the most rewarding missions in the game.

3) By the Pound (~$14,500)

By the Pound is one of the most thrilling missions in the series, as players get to engage in intense gunfights against Ballas and the police. It requires players to go to the marked location and collect a product from the dealer. However, Balla enemies or the police will immediately ambush the area with a two-star wanted level.

Players must defeat the enemy, collect the product, and deliver it to the drop-off location. It should also be noted that they must lose the cops before reaching the final destination. This mission can be completed alone within 30 minutes and is one of the best solo missions in GTA Online.

4) Nine Tenths of the Law (~16,000)

The Nine Tenths of the Law mission requires two GTA Online players to steal some motorcycles from enemy gangs and deliver them to the drop-off locations. The spawn locations of the vehicles are usually a tunnel, impound, or the fishing village.

Each player must steal one motorcycle and deliver it within 30 minutes. However, they must kill the enemies that spawn at the bikes’ location. Many Grand Theft Auto 6 fans are looking forward to similar engaging missions in the upcoming game.

5) Fragile Goods (~$15,000)

The Fragile Goods mission in GTA Online requires players to locate a few vans belonging to the Los MC Club and destroy them within the given time (15 minutes). However, the Lost MC Club members will retaliate, and players must protect themselves from their bullets.

Rockstar Games gives players the freedom to destroy the vans in any way possible. However, they must use armored vehicles to avoid getting killed by enemies easily. Most players use the Armored Kuruma. However, this will limit them from using any explosives while inside the vehicle.

