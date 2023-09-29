5 best Fortnite mods for GTA 5, ranked

Fortnite is arguably one of the most popular Battle Royale games in 2023. Although its gameplay varies a lot from GTA 5, many fans still try to replicate the Fortnite experience in Grand Theft Auto 5 via mods. While Grand Theft Auto Online has a few game modes similar to the Battle Royale game, offline players must rely on third-party mods. The community also offers a slew of patches that fulfill fans' desires.

This article lists and ranks five of the best Fortnite mods GTA 5 Story Mode players on PC must try.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. All the mods mentioned here are from the GTA5-Mods website.

Five best Fortnite mods to try in GTA 5

5) Fortnite police car

While Grand Theft Auto 5 already has various types of cop cars, you can add another one from Fortnite using this mod by Burchard. It adds a replica of the police car from the popular Battle Royale game. However, you should note that the graphics of both games are very different, and the modded car does not match the aesthetics of GTA 5.

Nonetheless, if you are a true fan of Fortnite, you’ll surely love to drive the car. It has functional headlights and siren lights that can be operated manually. The wobbling antenna at the back gives a feeling of joyride while driving the car.

4) Fortnite Caddy

The All Terrain Kart (ATK) is one of the most useful vehicles in Fortnite. It is a golf cart that can carry four players. Rockstar Games also provides golf carts in GTA 5, known as the Nagasaki Caddy. However, with this PC mod, you can bring the ATK into the popular open-world game.

According to the modder, it will replace the Caddy, and the game will only spawn the Fortnite ATK. The modded vehicle is very similar to the one in the original game. It has a white and blue body with a yellow flag on the back. The speed and suspensions are also significantly better than the Nagasaki Caddy.

3) Thanos Fortnite Version

Thanos is one of the most evil and powerful fictional villains in Marvel history, and the Grand Theft Auto modding community has already created several mods that bring him to the series. However, the Fortnite’s version of the villain has a separate fanbase. Therefore, modder fakeplastic has brought him to the latest GTA game as well.

The Mad Titan is equipped with full armor and is also bigger than the pedestrians in the game. His gauntlet has all six Infinity Stones from the lore, and they glow in the dark. You can fly in the air, fight with NPCs, equip weapons, and do many other things as Thanos.

2) The Fortnite Battle Bus

The modded Fortnite Battle Bus in Grand Theft Auto 5. (Image via TheTigerBeast)

The Battle Bus is undoubtedly one of the most iconic elements from Fortnite. It is a flying vehicle that carries players to the map. Modder TheTigerBeast created this mod to add a replica of the vehicle in GTA 5. The vehicle appears to be based on the Brute Prison Bus.

The iconic bus has been a part of many real-life pop-culture events. While the current game does not have any reference to it, fans are hoping to see some Fortnite Easter eggs in Grand Theft Auto 6.

1) Fortnite Victory Motors Whiplash

While the latest GTA Online weekly update did not add any new vehicles to the game, you can add the Victory Motors Whiplash car in Story Mode using this mod. It is a high-speed car in Fortnite that players use to traverse the map. You can also do the same in Grand Theft Auto 5 with more improvements.

The modder stated that the car has proper collision effects, breakable glass panels, multiple color options, neon lighting, and many more. You can also modify the car by yourself to suit your GTA 5 gameplay.

Poll : Are you going to try these Fortnite mods in GTA 5? Yes No 0 votes