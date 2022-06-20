5 best GTA clones to play before GTA 6 comes out

GTA players are the most loyal of fans when compared to other franchises. Grand Theft Auto 5's over-extended life is a testament to that. However, fans waiting for the next series installment will have to wait for some more time.

Rockstar Games has kept GTA Online alive with frequent content expansions, but it does become a little boring after a while. For users feeling that way, many open-world action-adventure and RPG titles are waiting to be picked up. These offerings can help ease the pain of waiting for the next game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Five games that could surprise fans waiting for GTA 6

5) Watch Dogs: Legion

Watch Dog Legions is an open-world action-adventure title from Ubisoft, set in a futuristic London. The world is vibrant and full of activities to keep gamers busy for hours.

GTA fans familiar with the series will know that the game revolves around a group of hackers (DedSec) trying to take down the oppressors.

Legion is the latest addition to the franchise, and it does things a little differently. It plays out like State of Decay, where players can recruit NPCs.

However, in Legion, they can play as recruited NPCs. Each NPC is unique and has different traits and weapons, all while having the potential to be heroes.

Legion is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Microsoft Windows, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.

4) Saints Row: The Third - Remastered

The Saints Row franchise from Volition has always been called a GTA clone, and for quite some time, it was just that. However, with the third iteration, the series started developing its unique identity while staying strong to its RPG roots.

Although Saints Row 4 is the latest game in the series, the remastered edition of its predecessor is much more enjoyable. It does not have over-the-top superpowers to abuse and sticks closer to reality while showcasing Grand Theft Auto-like gameplay elements.

The series will add a new title to the list this year. Saints Row: The Third - Remastered is available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

3) L.A. Noire

There are multiple types of open-world games. Some allow users to wander off in any direction and indulge in numerous side activities, while others allow limited or no side activities. The latter is known as a linear open-world, where the sandbox is open to exploration but lacks things to do other than missions.

Gamers who love to focus more on the story than side activities will love L.A. Noire. While linear, the title never feels like a checklist to be ticked off, one after the other. The story is well written and excellently paced.

It is set in 1947 Los Angeles, where users play Cole Phelps (a newly recruited police officer). The story revolves around the protagonist's rise among the administrative ranks, one suspect interview at a time. GTA players wanting to be cops should get this game.

It is available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Microsoft Windows.

2) Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition

Most open-world games today put a lot of emphasis on side missions and activities. This sometimes harms the immersion of, and overshadows, the story.

Sleeping Dogs is a title that shows off the perfect balance between both elements. While there's plenty to do as Wei Shen in Hong Kong, the story shines through and is the real winner overall.

The martial arts combat system, coupled with gunplay and vehicular warfare, makes for a layered approach. The story is full of remarkable characters, memorable battles, and intense moments. It is a journey every GTA fan should take.

The game was initially launched in 2012, and the Definitive Edition gave it a much-needed facelift and ported it to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

1) Red Dead Redemption 2

An open-world game discussion without mentioning Red Dead Redemption 2 does not exist and will not for some time. Rockstar Games' incredible efforts shone through with this one. The amount of detail present is unimaginable and unmatched.

This game is set in the 1800s and does not have rocket launchers, sports cars, or flying bikes like GTA. However, what it does have is fantastic storytelling and immersion.

Gamers can easily sink hundreds of hours into the title without even realizing it. Launched in 2018, it has breath-taking visuals and modern-day mechanics.

This might not be an exact GTA Clone, but it will surely help users pass the time while waiting for GTA 6.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and Microsoft Windows.

