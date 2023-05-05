5 best GTA 5 RP servers for beginners (2023)

Role Playing (RP) servers are quite popular within the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 community. Besides the story and the online mode, RP servers add a different dimension where players make their own rules and add further creativity to the game. RP servers are available of all types; some are quite liberal, whereas others have strict rules.

While veterans can easily hop from one server to another, certain RP servers help beginners get familiar with the concept easily. Having said that, here is a list of the best five GTA 5 RP servers for beginners to join in 2023.

Mafia City RP and 4 more best GTA 5 RP servers for beginners in 2023

1) GTA World RP

GTA World RP is one of the best GTA 5 RP servers for beginners because of its no voice chat policy. Players can only communicate via text-based chat, which is beneficial for newcomers who are reluctant to talk with strangers. This policy also ensures that participants won't have to worry about having a high-quality microphone to be able to communicate properly.

Some of its top features are exclusive furniture items, various in-game businesses, and over 30 active factions that one can be a part of. Those interested in joining this server can do so via its official website.

2) Mafia City RP

Mafia City RP is one of the most interesting RP server experiences available that all GTA 5 beginners should try at least once. Since it is based on the RageMP mod client, real-life players are all that inhabit the Mafia City RP world. With no NPCs around, beginners can have an in-depth experience of the role-playing aspect of this game.

Additionally, they can choose to abide by the law or disobey it in this RP server. There are various career options, and players can communicate via voice or text-based chat, whichever they feel comfortable with. To join Mafia City RP, players are first required to join its discord server.

3) Lucid City RP

Lucid City RP offers a variety of in-game tasks that players can perform. They can either act as criminals and sell drugs to make money or maintain law and order by roleplaying as the police. Lucid City RP also has its own forum where beginners can clarify their doubts.

However, not only is this RP server great for rookies, but it is also a fresh experience for veterans because of its new maps. Furthermore, Lucid City RP also features a Cayo Perico map expansion.

4) Eclipse RP

Eclipse RP is a relatively new server but is becoming quite popular among the player base. The moderators enforce strict rules and regulations that ensure a worthwhile experience for all types of players, especially beginners. Those who engage in hate speech, player harassment, and racist behavior are banned quickly.

Eclipse RP server has its own website where newcomers can read the general rules and server guides and participate in forum discussions. Like Mafia City RP, this server is also based on the RageMP mod client. Those interested can go to its official website and follow the step-by-step guide to play in the Eclipse RP server.

5) CityLife Roleplay

CityLife Roleplay is an RP server based on FiveM that regularly gets new updates. It is considerably beginner friendly and has useful features to aid novices with settling in. Players can partake in an in-depth character creation menu and various jobs across the map.

When a new player joins the server, they can get help from some of the available commands. For instance, the "/guide" command displays the server rules on the screen so that GTA Online beginners can go through them all and not break any.

