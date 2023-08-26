5 best ways to make money in GTA Online for beginners in 2023

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online is still attracting new players despite being an almost ten-year-old game. However, it is incredibly competitive and hence, beginners might struggle a bit initially.

Without proper weapons and vehicles, this game can be quite difficult and acquiring these commodities requires money. Fortunately, there is no shortage of means to earn an income.

While most money-making methods in the game require some investment, there are also those that can be done without paying anything. In this article, we will take a look at the five best ways to make money in GTA Online for beginners in 2023.

Finders Keepers and 4 more best ways to make money in GTA Online for beginners in 2023

1) Armored Trucks

Armored Trucks are part of an interesting freemode random event which helps in making a decent amount of money.

After spending at least 16 minutes in either a Public or Invite Only session, you will be able to spot an Armored Truck at certain locations in Los Santos and Blaine County. It will be depicted with a tiny blue dot in GTA Online's map.

Then, all one needs to do is blow-up the vehicle's rear door using a Sticky Bomb, steal the dropped security case and lose the attained wanted level.

As it requires zero investment besides the Sticky Bombs, it is one of the easiest ways for beginners to make money. Whether Armored Trucks will return in Grand Theft Auto 6 is unknown at the moment.

2) Finders Keepers

Rockstar Games added the Finders Keepers random event with a recent GTA Online weekly update. Just like the Armored Trucks random event, a Gang Vehicle will spawn at certain locations in the game carrying supplies for certain businesses. You must apprehend the vehicle and deliver it to the business whose supplies are stored in it.

Those who do not own businesses can earn money by delivering the Gang Vehicle to a drop-off zone. Therefore, this random event can help all types of players, especially beginners since most of them do not have a business at the start of their journey.

3) Action Figures

Collecting Action Figures is one of the easiet tasks in Grand Theft Auto Online. There are a 100 of them scattered across the game's map and collecting each Action Figure rewards a $1000. Once a player collects them all, they get rewarded a bonus $150,000 along with $100,000 RP.

This is not only a great way of making money in GTA Online, but will also help beginners is getting familiar with the map. The money earned can be used to acquire weapons, body armor, and other important items.

4) Selling street cars

The streets of Los Sa juntos are full of cars at all times. Like any other Grand Theft Auto game, you can walk up to any ride and steal it. However, GTA Online also lets them sell the cars they steal. This is one of the simplest ways by which beginners can start making money.

After stealing a car, you must drive it into a Los Santos Customs outlet and choose the "Sell" option. That said, some cars, mostly the luxurious ones, cannot be sold. Rockstar Games has also imposed a daily vehicle sell limit.

5) Missions

There are tons of DLC missions in GTA Online in 2023 as it has received regular updates since its launch back in 2013. They are one of the best money makers in game, but many of them require some investment.

Fortunately, there are also those, such as the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC missions, which can be started without any payment.

These missions are repeatable and hence, you can replay the ones you like the most or the ones which pay the best. There are several multiplayer matches as well through which beginners can interact with the community and make money simultaneously.

