5 biggest differences between the classic GTA Vice City and its Definitive Edition

The 2002 original GTA Vice City and its remastered edition, Grand Theft Auto Vice City Definitive Edition, have a lot in common. However, Rockstar Games added a few elements and improvements to the latter, setting it apart from the original. While a few differences are visible immediately, the majority are under-the-hood changes that only eagle-eyed fans will notice. These differences are significant in terms of modern-day gaming, providing a smooth experience.

Although most fans dislike the remastered game due to its frequent bugs and glitches, it is still considered a step forward compared to the 3D Universe title. This article lists five significant differences between GTA Vice City Definitive Edition and its predecessor.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Graphics, Modern controls, and three more notable differences that separate GTA Vice City Definitive Edition from its older version

1) Graphics

The first and most noticeable difference between Vice City and Vice City Definitive Edition is the improved graphics in the latter. The original title was set in a 3D universe with cartoonish textures. While still set in the same universe, the remastered version receives an HD overhaul with modern-day graphics.

This makes the game more appealing to the new generation of players who have never played GTA Vice City. Furthermore, the game supports up to 4K 60 FPS resolution, which is a significant improvement over the original game.

2) Implementation of modern controls

The controls in GTA Vice City were sloppy and confusing, especially for controller users. While PC gamers have the advantage of having hundreds of keys at their disposal and the ability to customize the input, controller users must make do with some odd key combinations.

Rockstar Games addressed this issue in the GTA Vice City remastered edition, allowing controller users to select their preferred input combinations. For example, players can choose to accelerate their vehicles with A or X or set Right Trigger as their default acceleration input.

3) Weapon wheel

The addition of a weapon wheel is one of the major improvements in GTA 5, and the developers have now brought it to Vice City Definitive Edition. In the original game, players had to cycle through their armory in a somewhat invisible manner to obtain their desired weapon. However, any weapon can be obtained in the Definitive Edition with only a few inputs.

This feature significantly improves the combat experience in the remastered game, enabling players to respond to any enemy attack with ease. Players can also inspect their arsenal anytime and refill it as needed. Furthermore, the slow-motion effect allows players to think about a response attack during combat.

4) Ability to Restart Missions immediately

One of the most common complaints in GTA Vice City is that players must restart the entire mission if they fail at any point during the mission. The game simply leaves them at the failed location or spawns them at a random convenient location from which they must return to the mission location.

However, in the remastered trilogy, players can restart the mission immediately, similar to the HD Universe GTA games. This saves time and effort that usually goes on while returning to the mission location, and players can continue their gameplay without interruption.

5) Implementation of GPS

GPS is one of the most useful features added by Rockstar Games to Vice City Definitive Edition. Grand Theft Auto Vice City lacked such features, forcing players to rely on road connections to reach their destinations. This frequently results in a loss of direction and wandering in random areas.

However, players can now easily roam the Vice City map as the Definitive Edition provides a GPS line to the destination. This reduces the commute time and the chances of making mistakes. However, the game lacks distance measurement in the GPS.

