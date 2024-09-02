"Bro had to pay a dollar": GTA Online player gets $-1 from The Cayo Perico Heist, fans react

While the Cayo Perico Heist is known as one of the best money-making methods in GTA Online, a player recently had a bizarre moment when they lost all their profits from the mission. Redditor Competitive_Divide59 (u/Competitive_Divide59) shared a screenshot on the r/GTA subreddit showing how they were paid $0 for the mission and even had to repay the game.

Shedding light on the incident, the user wrote:

“Since when was 0% a thing for heist. IDK what happened I was on my phone because the loading was taking so long and I didn’t even know until the end”

Trending

Seeing this, another user named v__R4Z0R__v (u/v__R4Z0R__v) hilariously commented:

“Bro had to pay a dollar”

Comment byu/Competitive_Divide59 from discussion inGTA Expand Post

Adding to the hilarity of the situation, another Redditor, FighterGlitchYT (u/FighterGlitch), said:

“His friend asked "hey how much did you make?" "They took my last dollar.."

One user, Schneckenkönigin. (u/GastropodEmpire), stated that it could be something that modders in GTA Online did:

Comment byu/Competitive_Divide59 from discussion inGTA Expand Post

Many other users also commented about the $-1 charge the mission put on the player:

Grand Theft Auto Online fans were baffled to see Rockstar charging players instead of rewarding them (Images via Reddit)

While the actual reason behind the incident is currently unknown, it most likely happened due to a glitch in GTA Online. Hinting at the same, the original poster stated:

“...the host got full money but I was lagging joining and missed the heist plan screen”

While Rockstar Games has been running Grand Theft Auto Online for over a decade, such game-breaking bugs and glitches continue to be present in the game. One of the most common issues plaguing players is the loading time taking too long with you losing all your progress.

What are some of the highest-paying jobs in GTA Online in 2024?

Grand Theft Auto Online offers a plethora of jobs that offer various amounts of money. These jobs are divided among heists, business sell missions, robberies, freemode errands, and so on. While heists are the highest-paying jobs in the multiplayer game, most of them are not for solo grinders.

Nonetheless, the following are some of the best jobs in GTA Online in 2024 alongside their estimated rewards:

Cayo Perico Heist: Between $630,000 and $7.1 million

Diamond Casino Heist: Between $2 million and $3.5 million

Dr. Dre’s VIP Contract - Around $1.1 million

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid - $500,000

Auto Shop Robbery Contracts - Up to $375,000

Most Wanted Bounty Hunting Missions - Around $120,000

It is worth noting that the Diamond Casino Heist requires a minimum of two players to start the mission. The other missions can be done solo for you to avail full benefits. Moreover, completing the Elite Challenge in most of these missions can get you additional bonuses.

Also read: Best minor activities in GTA Online | Transfer GTA Online from Xbox One to PC | Reasons to avoid Shark Cards | Reasons to play Grand Theft Auto Online solo

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback