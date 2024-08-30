5 minor activities to try in GTA Online if you're bored of major things

While GTA Online is one of the most fun multiplayer games, there is no denying that it can feel underwhelming at times. Rockstar Games offers different types and intensities of missions that players can do as they like. However, most players only do the major things as they offer the most money and other rewards. But, players should also explore the minor activities to keep the gameplay experience interesting.

This article lists five of the best minor activities to try in GTA Online when you are done with the big jobs and missions.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 interesting minor activities to try in GTA Online when you’re bored of the major things

1) Taxi driver job

The inclusion of Taxi driver job is one of the best things Rockstar Games ever did in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Taxi driver job is one of the best ways to make money for GTA Online beginners. However, experienced and veteran players should also try it to have a unique experience. As the name implies, you’ll have to drive a taxi and transport NPC passengers.

While the payout is low compared to the major jobs, you should try it as a side activity to keep the cash flowing. Moreover, it is a great way to explore the map of Grand Theft Auto Online. The NPCs sometimes spawn at uncommon locations that you may have never seen before.

2) Finding collectibles

The map of the multiplayer game is filled with collectibles that most players ignore every day. You can try looking for GTA Online Hidden Caches, LD Organics packets, Action Figures, Media Sticks, and many others. Finding them not only offers you cash and RP, but you can also unlock various perks.

Therefore, if you don’t want to engage in heists, businesses, or other major missions in GTA Online, then you should roleplay as a scavenger and search for hidden items and collectibles on the map. Completing a collectibles challenge is a great satisfaction in itself.

3) Complete Daily Challenges

Many new players may not know this, but Rockstar Games offers three Daily Challenges that you can do when bored in the game. If you play GTA Online solo in 2024, then you must do them regularly. Keep in mind that some tasks require you to interact with other players occasionally.

Nonetheless, completing Daily Challenges is not only fun but also offers great rewards in return. Rockstar offers additional money for completing all three tasks of the day. Plus, if you manage to maintain a regular streak, the game will reward you heavily on the seventh and 28th day.

4) Wildlife Photography Challenge

Similar to the Taxi driver job, the Wildlife Photography Challenge was also derived from Story Mode. Still, you can do it to kill time in the game. The latest GTA Online weekly update is heavily focused on the Bunker business. However, since it takes time to generate profits, you can do the Wildlife Photography Challenge in the meantime.

The challenge requires you to find and photograph three particular animals every day. This is one of the best ways to explore the wild and suburbs of the map. Keep in mind that the Wildlife Photography Challenge is only available for GTA Online PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players.

5) Stunt Jumps

The Stunt Jumps can provide a thrilling experience in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are currently two major kinds of Stunt Jumps in GTA Online: Vehicle stunt jumps and Junk Energy Skydives. If you are bored with the regular gameplay, you should try any of these missions for a thrilling experience.

While the Junk Energy Skydives offer you all the necessary gears, the vehicle stunt jumps require you to have a vehicle. The Declasse Draugur is one of the best vehicles to use for this purpose.

