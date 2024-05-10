The GTA Online Hidden Caches are daily collectible items that you can look for. They offer money and RP that you can use to level up quickly and gain some extra cash. Rockstar Games added them in December 2020, and they are still available to date. The studio introduced 100 Hidden Caches locations in the game, but only 10 appear daily.

This article lists all locations where you can find GTA Online Hidden Caches.

Locations to find the GTA Online Hidden Caches

The GTA Online Hidden Caches only appear underwater. While they are always present, it is very difficult to know their spawn locations without a sonar radar.

Therefore, if you want to make money in GTA Online through Hidden Caches, you must invest in a sonar-equipped vehicle, such as the Kosatka, Avisa, and Toreador. Once you get into these vehicles and start the sonar, the game will automatically show all the Hidden Caches locations.

Listed below are the regions where you can find the GTA Online Hidden Caches. Keep in mind that each region has multiple possible spawn locations. Since the underwater spots cannot be named properly, the regions and the number of spawn locations are mentioned.

Grand Theft Auto Online grinders can go to each region and turn on the sonar scanner to know the exact location of the Hidden Cache.

Terminal - Six locations

Elysian Island - Six locations

LSIA - Six locations

Puerto Del Sol docks - One location

Vespucci Beach - Two locations

Del Perro Pier and Beach - Three locations

Pacific Bluffs - Four locations

Chumash - Four locations

Lago Zancudo/Fort Zancudo - Six locations

North Chumash - Four locations

Sonar Collections Dock - One location

Paleto Cove - Four locations

Paleto Bay - Four locations

North Point - Four locations

Procopio Beach - Five locations

Heart Attacks Beach - Two locations

Mouth Gordo - Three locations

El Gordo Lighthouse - Four locations

Cape Catfish - Two locations

Humane Labs Centre - Three locations

San Chianski Mountain Range - One location

Davis Quartz - Two locations

Palmer-Taylor Power Station - Five locations

Tataviam Truckstop - Three locations

NOOSE HQ - Five locations

Palomino Highlands - Five locations

Alamo Sea - Five locations

Rockstar Games is offering double money on the Hidden Caches after the latest GTA Online weekly update, so, it is the best time to grind the activity.

FAQ on Grand Theft Auto Online

Are there any other collectibles in GTA Online?

Yes. There are plenty of other collectibles in GTA Online in 2024. While some of them appear daily, others are one-time collectibles. These collectibles include Treasure Hunt clues, Action Figures, Shipwrecks, G's Caches, Buried Stashes, and many more.

