The GTA Online Hidden Caches are daily collectible items that you can look for. They offer money and RP that you can use to level up quickly and gain some extra cash. Rockstar Games added them in December 2020, and they are still available to date. The studio introduced 100 Hidden Caches locations in the game, but only 10 appear daily.
This article lists all locations where you can find GTA Online Hidden Caches.
Locations to find the GTA Online Hidden Caches
The GTA Online Hidden Caches only appear underwater. While they are always present, it is very difficult to know their spawn locations without a sonar radar.
Therefore, if you want to make money in GTA Online through Hidden Caches, you must invest in a sonar-equipped vehicle, such as the Kosatka, Avisa, and Toreador. Once you get into these vehicles and start the sonar, the game will automatically show all the Hidden Caches locations.
Listed below are the regions where you can find the GTA Online Hidden Caches. Keep in mind that each region has multiple possible spawn locations. Since the underwater spots cannot be named properly, the regions and the number of spawn locations are mentioned.
Grand Theft Auto Online grinders can go to each region and turn on the sonar scanner to know the exact location of the Hidden Cache.
- Terminal - Six locations
- Elysian Island - Six locations
- LSIA - Six locations
- Puerto Del Sol docks - One location
- Vespucci Beach - Two locations
- Del Perro Pier and Beach - Three locations
- Pacific Bluffs - Four locations
- Chumash - Four locations
- Lago Zancudo/Fort Zancudo - Six locations
- North Chumash - Four locations
- Sonar Collections Dock - One location
- Paleto Cove - Four locations
- Paleto Bay - Four locations
- North Point - Four locations
- Procopio Beach - Five locations
- Heart Attacks Beach - Two locations
- Mouth Gordo - Three locations
- El Gordo Lighthouse - Four locations
- Cape Catfish - Two locations
- Humane Labs Centre - Three locations
- San Chianski Mountain Range - One location
- Davis Quartz - Two locations
- Palmer-Taylor Power Station - Five locations
- Tataviam Truckstop - Three locations
- NOOSE HQ - Five locations
- Palomino Highlands - Five locations
- Alamo Sea - Five locations
Rockstar Games is offering double money on the Hidden Caches after the latest GTA Online weekly update, so, it is the best time to grind the activity.
FAQ on Grand Theft Auto Online
Are there any other collectibles in GTA Online?
Yes. There are plenty of other collectibles in GTA Online in 2024. While some of them appear daily, others are one-time collectibles. These collectibles include Treasure Hunt clues, Action Figures, Shipwrecks, G's Caches, Buried Stashes, and many more.
