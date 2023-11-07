Can you play GTA Online without PS Plus on PS5 Slim models

GTA Online is available on various platforms, including both the PlayStation 5 and the PS5 Slim. But with the PS Plus subscription in the way, gamers are wondering if they need this membership to enjoy the contents of the online multiplayer. This has been the case with a lot of video games where the console users need some kind of premium subscription to play these titles.

While the PS Plus membership is mainly for playing multiplayer games, GTA Online gamers are confused about whether they will need to pay for the service to enjoy all the extra content.

This article will dive into this topic and clear any confusion regarding whether a PS Plus subscription is required to enjoy the online content of Grand Theft Auto 5.

Sony's PS Plus subscription is required to play multiplayer games like GTA Online

Unfortunately, a PS Plus subscription is required to play GTA Online on PlayStation 5 Slim. The newer and slimmer models of the original PS5 are no different in this regard.

This statement holds for both versions of Grand Theft Auto Online- the one included with the main game and the standalone version. The confusion mainly arose when the players without the subscription were suddenly able to access the online multiplayer on their console. But, this soon stopped forcing the gamers to look for answers.

Sony allows access to the online multiplayer for free sometimes

Although the above Tweet is from 2022, it is clear that Sony sometimes allows the Grand Theft Auto 5 players to access the online multiplayer content without purchasing the PS Plus subscription. Rockstar Games also occasionally collaborates with Sony, allowing the fans to access new content for a limited time.

But, these offers only last for a few days at most, and afterward, one will need the PS Plus subscription if they wish to continue enjoying the online content. The subscription now has different tiers with one, three, and 12-month plans.

Essential:

1 Month- $9.99

$9.99 3 Month- $2.99

$2.99 12 Month- $79.99

Extra:

1 Month- $14.99

$14.99 3 Month- $39.99

$39.99 12 Month- $134.99

Premium:

1 Month- $17.99

$17.99 3 Month- $49.99

$49.99 12 Month- $159.99

The different tiers of subscriptions have an increasing number of benefits that the users can access. This mainly includes the number of free games and the game trial feature that the premium members enjoy. But fans of Grand Theft Auto Online will only need to purchase the basic Essential subscription to play the game.

With no GTA 6 release date in sight, a lot of people are still moving towards the massive amount of content that the online multiplayer currently offers. Hopefully, Rockstar Games might reveal some information to the fans soon.

