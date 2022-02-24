Coil Brawler in GTA Online: Price, stats, how to buy, and more

The cars in GTA Online are probably one of the top reasons as to why gamers still play the game even after 9 years. Although this isn't a vehicle-based game, they are top notch. There are many different car classes in the game and offroad is also one of them.

The Coil Brawler sits quite firmly in that class. The car made its way into the game via the Ill-Gotten Gains Part 2 Update during the year 2015. That makes this a pretty old vehicle, but what makes it so relevant even today? Let's find out.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Facts about the Coil Brawler in GTA Online

Coil Brawler in GTA Online is a true copy of the Local Motors Rally Fighter. The only minute differences include smaller grilles and dual headlights. The interiors of the car resemble Karin Sultan and Kuruma, with the Coil emblem replacing the Karin one.

This is the only Coil vehicle in the game to feature a combustion engine. All other Coil vehicles in the game are powered by an electic motor. The Brawler also got its name to resemble that of the Local Motors Rally Fighter.

How to get the Coil Brawler in GTA Online?

The Brawler is a Legendary Motorsports Vehicle [Image via GTA Series Videos/Twitter]

The Coil Brawler can be picked up from Legendary Motorsports for $715K.

“You want to do a cross-desert rally raid, but none of the 4x4s on offer will make you look like enough of a rich douchebag? Well, we've got the car for you. Part racer, part off-roader, all a**hole with a large dollop of suspension. You won't know if you're crushing protected wilderness or the bones of the underpriviledged under your deep-tread, titanium, reinforced tires. This is the natural order of things.” - Legendary Motorsports

The resale value of the car is 60% of its stock value plus 60% of the price of upgrades purchased.

Performance and dustomization

Being an offroad vehicle in GTA Online, the Brawler handles quite well, apart from a slight understeer that is noticeable while trying to turn sharply at high speeds. The car is also deceptively quick off the line with no wheelspin. This is one of the fastest offroad vehicles in game as it accelerates really well and the low end torque is huge.

Powering the beast is a 5-liter V8 engine that sports 400 horses. The engine is designed to be a twin-cam inline-6 married to a 6-speed gearbox. The all-wheel drive functionality of this car is quite weird, only 9% of the power is delivered to the front wheels. The exhaust note is rather loud and grunts when pushed further. The suspension on Brawler is a bit stiff but it gets the job done.

Brawler does feature moderate customization options. Regular performance upgrades are present along with body work. However, there are no liveries. Off-road specific upgrades are present in the bumper and roof sections. And yes, the auxiliary lights on the bull bar are functional.

The car may not be the best to look at but it sure is different and aggressive-looking. Plus, it can go offroad very well. Steep inclines and about 6-feet of water stand no chance. Taking it into the water will surprise most as it has a very unique quirk.

