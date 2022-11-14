Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 3 is one of three games to receive a remastered version, along with GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas. While players faced difficult and annoying missions in all three of these titles, GTA 3 was especially notorious for being guilty in this regard.

The mission "Espresso-2-Go!", in particular, wouldn't be so difficult mission if it was in a recent GTA game that has a better map system. This is because the standard version of GTA 3 does not feature a large map.

This article looks into how to complete the mission in the Definitive Edition of the game.

Here's how players can complete the "Espresso-2-go" mission in GTA 3 Definitive Edition

For beginners, Claude Speed, the protagonist of Grand Theft Auto 3, is a low-ranking bank robber who makes it his mission to get revenge on his ex-girlfriend, Catalina. Along the way in the game, Claude meets some of Liberty City's most infamous criminals, including Yakuza member Asuka Kasen.

Asuka is first seen torturing Miguel at a construction site. He then reveals to Claude that Catalina has more ways to sell narcotics than simply relying on street dealers. The primary method of distribution, she learns, is the Espresso-2-Go shop stalls spread across the map.

Asuka then assigns Claude with one of the toughest missions in the game to destroy the stalls. Once the first stall is destroyed, an 8-minute timer will begin to destroy the rest. This was particularly difficult in the standard game with a tiny view of the massive map, although this has now been improved in the Definitive Edition.

Stall Locations

Here are the locations of the stalls, so players can get around them quickly.

Shoreside Vale

Francis International Airport - Besides the statue.

Pike Creek - Near the hospital.

Players should note that once they destroy the ones in Shoreside Vale, a cruiser will start ramming Claude's vehicle with NPCs before they fire their Uzis. An easier way is to get out of the vehicle and damage the cruiser by shooting it.

Staunton Island

Bedford Point - Near the roadside, towards the center.

Torrington - Near the large, star statue.

Belleville Park - In the courtyard of a building.

Belleville Park - On the west side of the park.

Bedford Point - Near the church.

Portland Island

St. Marks - By a parking lot.

Trenton - Opposite the shipping dock entrance.

How to go about destroying the stalls to complete the mission

One of the best ways to beat this mission is to have a fast and heavy vehicle to reach the stalls quickly and knock them down. The best vehicle to use is the Colombian Cruiser. Vans and other large vehicles will also work, but they might not be as fast.

Secondly, the order in which to hit the stalls is also quite important. There might not be a specific manner to go about it, but following the locations mentioned below might make the mission that much easier:

The first stall you can take down is the one in front of the Shoreside Vale Hospital and then head to the airport.

The second stall to destroy is the one near the subway entrance at the airport. After this, take the bridge to Staunton Island.

You can then head past Belleville Park and reach the multilevel car park in Newport and smash the third stall in the commons area. You can next head south down the angled street.

Here, smash the fourth stall which is the Credit Union Bank’s stall that's located near the recessed stair area.

You can then head south to the waterfront street and then head north to reach the fifth stall next to a building in Bedford Point and destroy that.

The sixth stall to destroy is the one north of the church in Bedford Point and then drive north towards the park.

The seventh stall is in Belleville Park, here you can smash the stall on the hill.

For the eighth stall, drive east to the Callahan Bridge to enter Portland and reach the area across the street from the Portland Docks. Smash that stall and head north.

For the final stall, once you go past Salvatore’s house in Saint Marks you’ll find the last stall just around the corner of an apartment building in a small triangular parking lot.

This could be one way to get around the map and complete the mission. The mini-map in GTA 3's Definitive Edition is a lot better compared to the "mini" mini-map in the standard edition, which was quite difficult for players to get around. Hopefully, players who didn't complete it earlier can now successfully do so.

