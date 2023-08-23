District 10 GTA 5 RP server: One of the best roleplay servers that you should try

Roleplaying (RP) has emerged as one of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5's most popular aspects over the years. It is an unofficial multiplayer mode where players create their own characters and behave as them while doing in-game jobs and interacting with others. Recently, Rockstar Games acquired Cfx.re, creators of the FiveM mod client that hosts countless RP servers for this title.

Among the servers hosted on FiveM is District 10, one of the best ones out there. While other RP servers are arguably more popular, this one is a great choice for having an ideal RP experience. Here's why District 10 GTA 5 RP is one of the best roleplay servers that you should try.

Reasons why District 10 GTA 5 RP is one of the best roleplay servers that you should try

Like most high-quality GTA 5 RP servers, District 10 has its own set of rules and regulations that each member is expected to follow at all times. This RP server aims to create an experience as close to real life as possible and prohibits you from engaging in activities you wouldn't be able to do.

These include trespassing into military bases, impersonating cops or medical professionals, and stealing military and police vehicles. Although these things make any Grand Theft Auto game fun, roleplaying in District 10 is focused on your character and interacting with the community.

At the beginning of your journey in District 10, you will get the opportunity to craft your avatar in great detail. They must have a realistic name and date of birth, after which you can customize their appearance by tinkering with inheritance, facial features, clothes, tattoos, height, and more, just like in GTA Online.

Once you are ready, there is tons of work, ranging from working class to high-profile jobs. For instance, members can either work at a local Domino's restaurant or as a music producer.

What's interesting is that District 10 encourages all members to roleplay in every situation, which adds an extra layer of realism. This aids in providing a unique experience and helps each player grow as a roleplayer.

Joining District 10 is relatively easy as well. You must join its official Discord server and go through a simple verification process. After that, you can enter District 10 via the FiveM application. However, you must have a decent enough microphone to communicate with members and staff.

It also has an official website and a forum to clear any doubts that you might have. Even with stringent rules, there is a lot of fun in District 10, which might not be available on other servers, making it worth a try.

Now that Rockstar Games has acquired Cfx.re, the future of roleplaying seems very interesting. Some even believe that this could lead to RP servers being officially integrated into Grand Theft Auto 6.

