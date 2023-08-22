5 best things to collect in GTA Online if you're a beginner (2023)

New players are joining Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online every day even though the game is nearly a decade old. Although gamers can execute heists and run businesses to earn millions, setting the money-making wheels in motion takes just a little bit of time. Meanwhile, there are many things beginners must do before they can establish their criminal empire in Los Santos and Blaine County.

Most items on this list do not require any investment, so players can start collecting them from day one. With that said, here are the five best things to collect in GTA Online as a beginner in 2023.

Navy Revolver and 4 more best things to collect in GTA Online if you're a beginner (2023)

1) Action Figures

The first thing GTA Online beginners should start collecting is Action Figures. A total of 100 Action Figures have been scattered across Los Santos and Blaine County. Once you collect all of them, you will be rewarded $150,000 and 100,000 RP. GTA Online money glitches are also an interesting way of earning an income in the game.

This money can then be used to purchase items such as weapons, body armor, or vehicular upgrades. Action Figures haven't been designed specifically for beginners. Even veterans can collect them while they wait for the release of Grand Theft Auto 6.

2) Navy Revolver

The GTA Online Navy Revolver is a vintage weapon, based primarily on the 1851 Colt Navy Revolver. It is one of the strongest handguns in the game, capable of taking down enemies with a single shot on most occasions. That said, it cannot be purchased; instead, it needs to be unlocked.

For this, you must find five clues related to the Los Santos Slasher and then neutralize the Slasher himself. Upon doing this, you will not only be rewarded the Navy Revolver but also $50,000. Additionally, you will be paid $200,000 after getting 50 kills with this weapon.

3) G's Cache

G's Cache is a random event wherein a box is hidden at a new location every day. Finding this box rewards you with cash, ammunition, and snacks. All three of these items are extremely important for surviving in the game. Hence, collecting G's Cache is worth the time and effort.

The search area for the box is marked on the map with a purple crate icon. You might end up occasionally with a minor wanted level after collecting G's Cache, which you will have to get rid of to complete this random event.

4) Weapon Components

Weapons are one of the most important aspects of any Grand Theft Auto game. There are many weapons in GTA Online that you can purchase to defend yourself in chaotic situations. However, you can also unlock the Service Carbine rifle for free by collecting Weapon Components.

There are five Weapon Components to be collected in the game, and each of them can be found inside dedicated search areas known as Crime Scenes. These search areas spawn randomly and are marked with a tiny blue dot on the map. Interestingly, there are 10 possible Crime Scene locations despite there just being five Weapon Components.

5) A fast car

Cars are useful in almost any situation in GTA Online. As the map is quite big, having a fast ride is vital for getting from one place to another without wasting time. They are also important in missions involving chase sequences. Therefore, all players must invest in a fast car.

However, as beginners usually are low on cash, they can resort to stealing cars until a sufficient amount of money is earned. Although the best in-game cars need to be purchased, some great choices are available for free in the streets as well.

