Elon Musk's GTA 5 tweet made GTA 6 fans upset: Everything you need to know

Elon Musk's controversial X (formerly Twitter) post about Grand Theft Auto 5 soon after the GTA 6 trailer’s release has generated a lot of buzz on social media. In response to user @KettlebellLife, who said they had never played any of the titles from Rockstar Games' franchise, Musk said he could not proceed from the GTA 5 prologue as it required players to attack cops. He wrote:

"Tried, but didn't like doing crime. GTA 5 required shooting police officers in the opening scene. Just couldn't do it."

The comment has caused much controversy since fans have been waiting for the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer for a long time.

The GTA 6 trailer has gained more than 100 million views in just over one day. According to the Guinness World Records, it has broken multiple records and might continue doing so for quite some time.

GTA 6 trailer triggered some people, including Elon Musk

Elon Musk's post about Grand Theft Auto 5 shortly after the GTA 6 trailer's release has garnered tons of reactions from fans of the franchise, both positive and negative.

Many users criticized the billionaire for his comment:

"Some s**t Drake would say"

"Did you follow the traffic laws and stop at all the red lights"

"Bet you if the first mission was a diamond mine in Africa you’d have kept playing"

While most people are congratulating Rockstar Games for breaking multiple records with the GTA 6 trailer, others are trying to align themselves with Musk's statement. The person who has received the most heat after responding to Musk's tweet is X user Ian Miles Cheong, who goes by @stillgray on the platform.

Fans catch X user lying about Grand Theft Auto 5

Ian Miles Cheong said he completely agrees with Elon Musk's statement, adding that he is glad games like Cyberpunk 2077 make it optional to shoot cops. He also stated that he never completed GTA 5.

However, according to community notes shared by different users, Cheong has written several articles about Grand Theft Auto 5 and has described killing cops and pedestrians in detail.

One user even dug up an older post by him in which he praised the story and gameplay of Grand Theft Auto 5.

After the trailer's release, fans are now hoping that Rockstar Games will start the GTA 6 pre-orders soon.

