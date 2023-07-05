5 essential hacks every GTA Online beginner must know about

GTA Online is one of the least beginner-friendly games, and many players, especially beginners, despise this aspect. Rockstar Games offers no beginner guide for the multiplayer game and bombards you with multiple notifications, calls, and messages asking you to accomplish various things. This often causes you to do things that are not necessary at the early stage.

However, the multiplayer game is nearly a decade old, and the community has developed many rules and guidelines that new players can follow to easily start their criminal journey. This article lists five of the most important hacks GTA Online beginners must know in 2023.

5 most important tips for beginners in GTA Online in 2023

1) Use Invite Only lobbies for important tasks

Invite Only lobbies are among the safest places to start your criminal career. After the GTA Online Criminal Enterprises DLC, Rockstar Games allows you to operate almost all activities in Invite Only lobbies. Since then, it has become the new destination for most players who want to enjoy the game peacefully.

As the name implies, these are private lobbies where others can join only if the host has invited them. This makes the entire session free of pesky griefers and other tryhards who always disrupt others' gameplay. Invite Only lobbies are the best place to sell goods or prepare for heists.

2) Utilize weekly discounts

Many new players are unaware, but Rockstar Games provides weekly discounts for various items in the game. You can check the new discounts every Thursday and grab the deals anytime within the next seven days. This significantly reduces the prices of vehicles, properties, and other items, making them more affordable.

The GTA Online Podium Car and Prize Ride are two of the best weekly deals where you can win two vehicles for free. However, certain tasks and conditions must be fulfilled to get the rewards.

3) Finish Treasure Hunt missions

GTA Online Treasure Hunts are one of the most underrated yet useful missions in the game. As the name implies, these are hidden quests that you must find and solve. Rockstar Games offers cash rewards and unique collectible items for completing these missions.

The gaming studio added 20 quests in 20 different locations. Finding each one offers $5000 as a reward. Once you find all 20 locations, you’ll be rewarded with a Double-Action Revolver and a $250,000 bonus.

4) Deposit money into your bank account

Many players don’t realize this, but depositing your hard-earned money into the Maze Bank account is one of the most essential tasks in GTA Online in 2023. While Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode can be played without doing so, the multiplayer version is very risky to carry cash in your character’s pockets.

If you carry more than $5000 in your pockets, any GTA Online player who kills you can steal a substantial amount. This is not ideal for new players who are low on money. Therefore, it is always advised to deposit all money into the bank account to keep it secure.

5) Buy the Armored Kuruma

The Armored Kuruma is one of the most essential things to buy in GTA Online in 2023. The car is very popular among low-level players, and many veterans use it regularly. The car protects you from most enemy bullets, making it easy to complete difficult missions.

The Southern San Andreas Super Autos website sells it for a base price of $698,250 and a trade price of $525,000. Many Grand Theft Auto 6 fans want the Armored Kuruma to continue in the series. Every new player in 2023 must try to save money and buy the vehicle as soon as possible.

