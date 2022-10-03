Every free item for GTA Online and GTA+ members this week

This week's Grand Theft Auto Online (GTA Online) update has bought with it a variety of free items for both GTA Online players and GTA+ members to enjoy. For players who are not aware of GTA+, it is a monthly subscription service introduced by Rockstar Games in which subscribers receive monthly bonuses and rewards that other players who are not part of this service are unable to avail of.

Here are all of the free items for both Grand Theft Auto Online players and GTA+ members this week.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

GTA Online players and GTA+ members are getting free Terrorbyte, Demon mask, and more

Free Items for GTA Online players

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- Junk Energy Skydives



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Smuggler Air Freight Cargo Sell Missions

- Flight School

- Turf Wars Adversary Mode



Log in unlock:

- Orange Tech Demon Mask (Pic by Ali)

The first reward that Grand Theft Auto Online players will receive is an Orange Tech Demon Mask upon logging into the game. It is a very intimidating-looking skeleton mask with horns that players can wear during many of their nefarious activities.

It is is a pretty cool mask being offered for free to GTA+ subscribers this week. Players who like being TryHards will definitely appreciate the esthetic this mask brings to their outfits.

Additionally, if players connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account to Prime Gaming, they will also receive $125,000 of in-game cash when they log in.

Free items for GTA+ members

Benefactor Terrorbyte

The Benefactor Terrorbyte is a popular truck that many players use against griefers as it comes with two player scanners that can locate a player's position on the map and even some personal information.

Furthermore, it can also scan through walls. Players can use this truck to keep away from any dangerous opponents.

Another impressive feature is that it has very strong armor that is capable of taking over 34 missiles and tons of bullets. Therefore, once players are inside the truck, they need not worry too much if they come under heavy fire.

Aside from its defensive system, the TerrorbyteIt is also very lethal as it is equipped with a multi-missile system that can lock on to five targets at once, making it a killing machine on wheels.

Free CEO/VIP/MC Abilities

Being a CEO, VIP, or MC president provides players with many abilities which can be very useful, especially during grinding sessions. This week, Grand Theft Auto+ players will be able to use all of these abilities at no extra charge.

The following list highlights most of the abilities players will gain access to when they become CEO/VIP/MC president in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Ghosting organization

Requesting luxury helicopters

Bribe Authorities

Drop Bull Shark Testosterone

Drop Ammo

Drop Super Heavy Armor

CEO vehicles

Free Select Nightclub Storage

Players will have access to the 2nd and 3rd floors for the Nightclub's storage facility in Grand Theft Auto Online. What this means is that they will now have free extra space to keep their goods.

This comes as great news for anyone who is into Nightclub Warehouse management and wants to increase the passive income they receive from running a Nightclub.

Moreover, extra floors are generally pretty expensive, especially when players already own other businesses in the game as well. So, any free space that can be used for goods storage always helps in making a profit.

Free Nightclub Light Rigs

Players who have an interest in designing the interiors of their nightclub will love the four free Nightclub Light Rigs they are getting this week. The rigs are called Cathedral, Lighting Storm, Dazzle, and Surge.

With these rigs, players will be able to manipulate the lighting of their Nightclub however they wish to. These light rigs are very different from each other, making them a must-have for players who want to switch the interior look of their Nightclub.

Free Outfits and masks

GTA Series Videos @GTASeries

This week, Grand Theft Auto+ members are getting the following outfits and masks for free:

Gray Cracked Puppet Mask

Grimy Stitched Mask

Pumpkin Hoodie

Mummy special outfit

All of these masks and outfits are Halloween-themed, so Grand Theft Auto+ members can wear them to showcase how excited they are for the Halloween season.

