Everything to know about GTA Online UFO Abduction and secret Fort Zancudo Bunker

GTA Online Halloween 2023 update added a lot of interesting missions and spontaneous events to the game. One of them is UFO Abduction, where players who get under the light beam of these cosmic aerial vehicles will be lifted up and then spawn at random locations in funny UFO boxers. But, some have had a glimpse of a strange location.

This has raised a lot of questions and curiosity among the Grand Theft Auto community. Players are mainly wondering where this location is, and if they can find it outside of the event. Well, there are many mysteries surrounding several places in the game, and Fort Zancudo Bunker is one of them.

This article will discuss and reveal all the mysteries surrounding the UFO Abduction and the secret Fort Zancudo Bunker in GTA Online.

What is the UFO Abduction event in GTA Online and how to trigger it?

The UFO Abduction is a part of the Sightseeing event that was added to the game as a continuation of the GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises update. Rockstar Games decided to bring it back for Halloween 2023, allowing the players to once again find these flying disks in the skies of Los Santos.

Sightseeing is a three-part mission where players first need to locate and photograph the UFOs that appear at a certain time (mainly around 7:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.). Successfully photographing them will earn them a good amount of cash. The total number of UFOs that appear in the skies of GTA Online will increase after a period.

Then, during the third stage of the event, 14 UFOs in GTA Online will appear at random locations with a beam of light underneath them. Once the players get under it, they will be sucked up and get abducted by the aliens. After a few minutes, they will find themselves lying on the ground at some random place in Los Santos in their underwear.

How to end up at the secret Fort Zancudo Bunker during the GTA Online Halloween event?

As mentioned before, some players found themselves at a secret location after getting abducted by the UFO. There is only a 25% chance of this happening, and it will only trigger after the first abduction.

The lab where players end up is located under Fort Zancudo in Grand Theft Auto 5. This location is off-limits to the players, and the underground facility cannot be accessed at the moment. But this did not stop some modders from scripting their way inside the secret base looking for more intel.

What these modders found was a secret laboratory that seemed to be performing some sort of experiment, and was somehow linked to the alien UFOs. At the moment, there is not much that could be found just from the location as most of the things are static. But, it looks like Rockstar Games might be planning something big to unveil in the future.

So, this was everything that players need to know about the ongoing Halloween event in the game. Along with all these mysteries, the GTA 6 leaked gameplay has got the community excited for the future.

