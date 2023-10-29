Rockstar Games has added several things in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online for this year's Halloween event. Among the most interesting ones at the moment is UFO Sightseeing, which tasks players with taking pictures of UFOs and rewards them with a decent amount of money and RP. This event seems to be in its final phase now as multiple alien aircrafts have started spawning in the game at night.

Not only can players get rewards by taking pictures of them, but they can also trigger an intriguing mechanic by getting close to one. For those interested, here is how to find UFOs in GTA Online Halloween 2023.

GTA Online guide: How to find UFOs in Halloween 2023 update?

All UFO locations in the game (Image via gtalens.com)

The aforementioned image shows all the UFO locations in GTA Online for the Halloween 2023 update. They spawn between 7:30 pm and 6:30 am (in-game time), and the environment starts changing right before they appear.

The sky turns into a mix of orange and green hues, and it also starts to rain. You can find the all the UFOs using the image provided above, take their pictures with the in-game smartphone, and send them to Omega to receive some cash and RP.

The UFO Sightseeing event now also includes a mechanic that allows you to get abducted by aliens. This can be done by standing directly under one of the aircrafts, which should unlock the UFO Boxer Shorts.

There is also a 25% chance of triggering a cutscene where you wake up in a lab after getting abducted. It only lasts for a few seconds, but it is one of the most intriguing elements of the Halloween 2023 event. Interestingly, the alien abduction cutscene takes place inside a lab at Fort Zancudo. While you can visit the location in Freemode, there is no way to get inside at the moment.

There are more rooms in the lab besides the one where you wake up. One of them contains the Pegassi Oppressor MK II. However, it is in a dismantled state and seems that it is being researched upon.

There are other interesting items in the lab as well, but you won't get much time to explore all of them. Once this special cutscene is over, you will spawn at a random location and unlock the ??? Tee.

The ??? Tee holds a secret message (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

Its graphic contains a secret message that translates to ONE DAY WILL REVEAL ALL. There isn't an answer about what the message exactly means, but some believe that it might be linked to Grand Theft Auto 6.

Until Rockstar reveals its actual meaning, you can participate in other Halloween events or acquire Halloween vehicles in GTA Online to enjoy the current installment.

