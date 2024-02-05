Everything known about GTA VI so far

With the GTA VI release date ever so close, fans can't help but look at the available information and speculate about what Rockstar Games has in store. While official sources have only rolled out one trailer for the upcoming title, the 1:30-second-long video revealed more details than most expected. It showcased many things about Grand Theft Auto VI and what to expect from the game.

However, not everything was served on the platter, and the community had to do a lot of digging to discover some things. This is why the information is mostly scattered and not well-compiled.

So, we probed the internet and found almost everything that is currently known about the game, as explored in this article.

The community has dug up a lot of information about GTA VI

The protagonists

Rockstar Games rolled out the first GTA VI trailer on December 5, 2023, instantly breaking several records. The video confirmed rumors about the upcoming title having a protagonist duo – Lucia and a currently unnamed male. However, rumors suggest his name is Jason.

While the first video concentrated on the female lead, fans are hoping to know more about Jason in the GTA VI trailer 2. The first trailer showed Lucia in prison, suggesting this might be part of a story mission.

The plot

While not much is known about the plot of GTA VI at the moment, there are several theories circulating online. The one that looks most promising is the Lucia and Jason duo based on the infamous criminals Bonnie and Clyde, who terrorized citizens by robbing and murdering people.

Both in-game protagonists were shown robbing a store during a scene in the trailer, hinting that heists will once again play a big role in the upcoming title's plot. It might also be tied to why Lucia was shown in prison at the beginning of the video.

The location

The trailer also indicated the return of the infamous Vice City. After so many years, fans will once again be able to explore the Miami-inspired location in an expanded and enhanced version. They are also hoping to visit some iconic locations from the original Vice City in GTA VI.

According to the official Rockstar Games Newswire, the game is set in the state of Leonida which will cover Vice City and several other prominent locations. This was revealed in one of the leaks in the past. Fans were excited to see the variety of terrains shown in the trailer.

This ranged from a populated beach to a swamp with its own diverse ecosystem, which should offer a more realistic feel to the game while offering more places to explore.

The release date and platforms

A screenshot revealing information about GTA VI being set in Leonida with Vice City in it

While Rockstar Games did not confirm an exact release date for the game, they did announce their plans to roll it out in 2025. There are already several GTA VI release date predictions online, some of which sound interesting.

However, the studio also plans to first release the game for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. This means that PC players will need to wait for some time before they can experience the title on their platform. This did not come as a surprise to many because Rockstar Games always releases its titles on console first and then later on PC.

References and parodies

It is nothing new for Rockstar Games to add Easter eggs and references to individuals or organizations in their games. The past titles have had tons of parody characters that are seemingly based on real people.

The trailer also showcased some of this as fans saw tons of references to real-life incidents like the gator invading a store and a woman twerking on top of a moving car. However, the GTA VI Florida Joker controversy has been the most prominent due to the individual threatening to sue the studio.

However, his threat seems to have fallen on deaf ears, as Rockstar Games has not responded to his demands. However, the short trailer makes it clear that the upcoming title will be full of fun moments.

Vehicles

The first official trailer of the highly-anticipated title not only introduced the community to the new protagonists but also hinted towards several vehicles that will be returning to GTA VI, which is exciting news.

Fans are hoping to know more about the protagonists as well as the GTA VI world in the forthcoming trailers.

