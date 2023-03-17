Everything new in GTA Online The Last Dose for PS4 and Xbox One players

The Last Dose, which is the latest update to Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online, is now available on all gaming platforms. With all of the mission objectives, drip feed vehicles, rewards, and other details now available online, The Last Dose update will be the last episode of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, which began in December 2022.

The update has brought with it many incentives and discounts for gamers to take advantage of, some of which are valid through March 22 and others through March 29, 2023. With that being said, let's dive into the details of all the fresh content in GTA Online's The Last Dose update for PS4 and Xbox One users.

Everything new for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One users to check out in GTA Online's The Last Dose DLC update

The latest update will introduce two new drip feed vehicles: the Willard Eudora and the Ocelot Virtue. The Willard Eudora is a muscle car available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price tag of $1,250,000 through March 29, 2023.

On the other hand, the Ocelot Virtue, which is a stylish Imani Tech supercar, can be bought from Legendary Motorsport for $2,980,000. However, we advise players not to spend their hard-earned GTA money on it, instead they can finish all five missions of The Last Dose DLC update in GTA Online and get this car for free with the FriedMind Therapeutics livery.

Ocelot Virtue with FriedMind livery (Image via Rockstar Games)

New cardigans and wide designer jeans have also been added to the game's hefty apparel catalog. Moving on to the free rewards and bonuses under this update, PS4 and Xbox One owners can claim the following:

New cardigan and wide designer jeans (Image via Rockstar Games)

Through March 29, 2023, the following free items can be earned in GTA Online by completing simple challenges:

Floral Guffy Pool Sliders - Completion of the mission: This is an Intervention

- Completion of the mission: This is an Intervention Black Enema Flourish Ski mask - Resupplying Acid Lab and completing one sell mission

- Resupplying Acid Lab and completing one sell mission Teal Enema Flourish Ski mask - Complete one Stash House

- Complete one Stash House Lime Leopard Slab cap and Canvas Shoes - Completion of all Last Dose missions

Bonus rewards for missions and challenges are as follows:

1.5x money and RP - Foolgan Jobs

- Foolgan Jobs 2x money and RP - Sumo Remix Adversary Mode

- Sumo Remix Adversary Mode 3x money and RP - Overtime Rumble Adversary Mode

The above mentioned bonuses are available through March 22, 2023, while the following are on offer through March 29, 2023:

1.5x speed boost - Acid production rate (available once every day)

- Acid production rate (available once every day) 2x supplies - Acid Lab resupply missions

- Acid Lab resupply missions 2x money and RP - Completing First and Last Dose missions

Players will need the best weapons for Last Dose missions (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a list of all discounts on commodities in GTA Online running through March 22, 2023:

Weaponized Tampa - 25%

- 25% Taipan - 25%

- 25% Tyrant - 25%

- 25% Milijet - 25%

- 25% Body Armors - 30%

- 30% All ammunition - 30%

- 30% 6x6 MTL Brickade - 30%

- 30% Ruston - 50%

- 50% Beater Dukes - 50%

- 50% Sea Sparrow - 50%

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners can also find the Maibatsu Penumbra FF, Imponte Beater Dukes, and Cheval Taipan on the Test Track.

