Fan makes GTA Vice City Remake in Unreal Engine 5 using GTA 5 mods

GTA Vice City is a visually striking beauty with GTA 5 mods, as showcased in a recent YouTube video. With a subscriber count of 326,000, InterGTA continues to wow fans by showing off graphics mods for various games.

Some of their videos have several million views already. It goes to show that a lot of players want to see these graphics in a Rockstar title. GTA 5 mods go a long way to making GTA Vice City look good.

Remember, all these videos are nothing more than gameplay concept demos. InterGTA simply wanted to show off the full capabilities of running GTA Vice City with Unreal Engine 5. With some extra help with GTA 5 mods, the final product is a true work of art.

GTA Vice City "looks insane" with select GTA 5 mods in this fan concept demo

InterGTA displays the true power of Unreal Engine 5

Modern video games will often make use of Unreal Engine 5, the latest in 3D creation tools for open-world games. YouTuber InterGTA used it as the basis for his recent video on GTA Vice City. The above video demonstrates several visual improvements over the original, namely with shadows and lighting.

InterGTA also uses various GTA 5 mods in the video. He downloaded the NaturalVision Evovled Graphics from RazedMods, along with a map add-on from the GTAInside website. The result is a beautiful rendition of a classic game with ultra HD graphics and 4k resolution.

Many creative minds like to use GTA 5 mods to visually enhance older games in the series. With the exception of the controversial GTA Trilogy, Rockstar doesn't really do remakes all that often. This is why many fans look up videos from InterGTA and other similar YouTubers.

Fans always wanted a true remake

GTA Vice City was released in 2002, and it clearly shows. Older fans have been asking for a true remake for several years now. As previously stated, Rockstar did eventually release the GTA Trilogy, but it was riddled with graphical bugs. It also kept the cartoonish look of the original instead of updating it.

At most, players can only hope for the return of Vice City in GTA 6. This is as close as fans will get to the HD version of this location.

Unfortunately, it will be a while before Rockstar remakes the original again. In the meantime, fans will just have to settle for GTA 5 mods. However, some of them might not last forever. Publisher Take-Two Interactive has been known to shut down mods in the past few years.

It goes to show that GTA Vice City is still a beloved game

For the most part, GTA Vice City has stood the test of time, at least for the atmospheric vibes it brings. However, the same cannot be said for its outdated graphics. It's clearly a holdover from the PlayStation 2 era in the early 2000s.

Nostalgic players want to remember the game with how they thought it looked. Dedicated fans have tried solving this problem with GTA 5 mods. Of course, that is not an easy task, since this involves a high level of technical understanding. At the very least, YouTubers like InterGTA do all the hard work for them.

